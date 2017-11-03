International Reggae Artist Ras Slick Set to Perform at Jamaica Music Conference

Kingston, Jamaica – It’s been an awesome year for Reggae artist Ras Slick, who has established quite a career abroad via high profile festival performances, opening for top tier artists and the well received release of a powerhouse single. Now, the “No Shackles and Chains” singer adds performing at the 5th Annual Jamaica Music Conference in Kingston, Jamaica to his impressive list of accolades.

Ras Slick will perform at the Jamaica Music Conference on November 9, 2017 during their opening event, billed as “Conscious Reggae Party.”

Before fans, music lovers, fellow artists, industry professionals and media alike at Nanook in Kingston, Jamaica, Ras Slick will melt hearts with his signature brand of Reggae, which has been winning over audiences for some time now.

The crooner promises to wow the audience with his powerful, current song “No Shackles and Chains.” Other favs like “Humanity,” “Hold on Me” and “Good Thing” will also likely be a part of his explosive set. A well rounded entertainer who sings, dances and plays multiple instruments, Ras Slick’s performances are nothing short of spectacular! Also set to the share the “Conscious Reggae Party” stage are Louie Culture, Nadine Sutherland and Hezron, among other industry notables.

Much to his credit, Ras Slick is fresh off the heels of a knock out performance at the Revolt Music Conference, which was recently held in Miami and sponsored by Sean Puffy Combs Revolt Television Network.

Ras Slick’s mission to entertain the massive with meaningful, heartfelt and fun music that boldly represents Reggae music is coupled by his quest to gain insight in the ever changing music industry.

Ras Slick, along with his top notch Dutty Bus Crew band, have been lighting up stages through out the year. From gracing the stages of the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival in D.C., Carifesta and Linganore Caribbean Wine Festivals to opening for big names like Sizzla, Morgan Heritage and Beres Hammond, Ras Slick is by all means leaving an indelible mark on the entertainment scene! His powerhouse “No Shackles and Chains” single and groundbreaking video further solidify the amazing artist’s industry presence.

The 5th Annual Jamaican Music Conference will be held at 7 venues across Kingston city and feature 10 panels of music industry professionals, artists, media and DJs. #JMC2017 is built on the theme of reclaiming identity

in the face of the rising global impact of Reggae music.