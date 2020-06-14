International Recording Artist Jahmiel Share His Connection with A Greater Power His New EP ‘REVAMP’

Kingston, Jamaica – Best described by Jahmiel himself, the REVAMP journey is Spiritual, Emotional, Motivational, Uplifting, and Positive. Five powerful words that depict five compelling songs on one EP fused by a smoothness and ease that go beyond lyrics.

Distributed by Hapilos and produced by Jahmiel’s imprint label Patriotz Muzik and Quantanium Records, “REVAMP” EP not only speaks the signs of our time, but will resonate for generations to come as it is not only a musical excursion, but a human odyssey.

From the stirring chanting of PRESERVE MY LIFE, a sentiment more than ever prevalent, to LIFE LESSONS where he belts out “Things making me sad. But we get stronger in return“, I SEE AN ANGEL, LIGHTS OFF and SHINING, Jahmiel and his co-writer Akiem “Bing” Bingham have used their social distancing time while in quarantine to deliver a melodious diary of the world as we now live it.

“These songs matter yesterday, today and tomorrow. Take Shining for example. It fits the uprising going on worldwide. People want to see us fall, but in strength and in fighting for justice we rise. I see nothing but God working through them, I see good over evil, we are standing up for each other for a right cause. We are shining as a people.” explained Jahmiel of the correlation between his song and today’s trials and tribulations.

The gripping track listing of “REVAMP” is not an end in itself but a means to convey a meaningful message. Music is a universal language that we all understand, it has the power to culturally, morally, and emotionally influence our society, and as the Great Man himself continues to use his gift, while balancing tracks to inspire, give hope or make you sway and dance, the importance of his lyrics are not lost to the Great Man himself. Jahmiel has left his fingerprints on a generation in the lyrics and sound of that time.

“RESET improve, become a better you. The only way we can do that is to make the conscious effort to GO INSIDE- Internally and make the REVAMP.” – Jahmiel

REVAMP is out today on all major streaming platforms and digital outlets.

REVAMP EP TRACK LISTING

Preserve my life I see an angel Life lessons Lights off Shining

All Songs Mixed by Akiem “Bing” Bingham and mastered By Germaine “Big Beast” Ranglin.