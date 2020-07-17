Anthony B Teams Up With Reggae Vibes Music To Deliver Message, ‘Black and Proud’

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Reggae icon Anthony B teams up with Reggae Vibes Music to release the captivating single “Black and Proud.” The release contains every element to get listeners grooving and uplifted.

“Black and Proud” takes the listener on a musical journey with a nostalgic reggae style combined with a modern sound. The powerful vocals and feel-good instrumentation seamlessly work together for a must-listen record.

“Black and Proud” contains lyricism and an uplifting vocal performance by Anthony B that will hook the listener.

The lyricism spotlights black pride and consciousness and has every element to be the anthem of the movement.

This talented artist maintains a fully charged arsenal of high octane music that supports the fact that he is set to make a strong impact on the music industry, as well as the charts.

Undoubtedly, “Black and Proud” is a testament to Anthony B’s innate talent. Through this release, the renowned artist takes on the recent racial problems and turns them into a positive commentary filled with pride and positivity.

“Black and Proud” offers soothing instrumentation with a strong message that will have listeners wanting more. As Anthony B states, “The message of the song is about being proud of who I am and ready to stand up and say it loud. It is to uplift our self-esteem as a people and as a race.”

The official audio was released on Reggaeville and can be heard here.

Anthony B will be doing a live show to promote his album on Aug 1st. LIVE ON STAGE. August 1, 2020 via live stream. Get your ​tickets here and don’t miss this awesome opportunity!