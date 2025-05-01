By Lyndon Taylor

ATLANTA – As International Black Women’s History Month comes to a close today, celebrations across the globe mark a growing movement dedicated to honoring the accomplishments and contributions of Black and Minority women in every sphere of life.

The month-long observance, which began in 2016, is the brainchild of Atlanta resident and entrepreneur Sha Battle. Motivated by a vision to create something legendary, Battle sought to highlight the vast and often underrecognized achievements of African, African American, Women of Color, and Minority Women across disciplines—from domestic engineering to medicine, politics, the arts, entrepreneurship, and beyond.

“I had an interest in creating something historic that would uplift Black and Minority women,” said Battle. “So I decided we would create April as International Black Women’s History Month and embrace every achievement in between.”

Battle told South Florida Caribbean News that April was established as International Black Women’s History Month in the city of Atlanta to uplift and support the achievements of Black and minority women, and to build understanding and awareness of the contributions of Black women to the world.

Since its inception, the month has gained significant traction, with more states recognizing the observance. In a major milestone, the Commonwealth of Virginia officially enacted it into state law in 2024, a move Battle calls “encouraging and symbolic of growing recognition.”

International Black Women’s History Month 10th Anniversary

Looking ahead, plans are already underway for a major celebration in Atlanta to mark the 10th anniversary in April 2026. Battle emphasizes that the month is not only about recognition, but also education.

“We must teach our children and adults about their history. If they don’t have anything to look up to, how can they truly know their worth?” she said.

As the curtain closes on this year’s observance, the call is clear: celebrate, educate, and elevate—because Black women’s history is world history.