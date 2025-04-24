Arts & Business Council of Miami Honors Yvette Harris

MIAMI – Yvette N. Harris, the creator and chief executive of Harris Public Relations, received the esteemed Arts and Cultural Tourism Award during the 2025 Serving the Arts Awards. This accolade was given by the Arts & Business Council of Miami in collaboration with the Miami-Dade County Cultural Affairs Department.

This special award honors an artist, leader, organization, or company. They must show great innovation and impact in the arts and cultural tourism.

Harris is a public relations expert and storyteller with over 25 years of experience. She has always supported diverse cultural stories and uplifted Black and Brown voices. Through her company, Harris Public Relations, she has led important campaigns for well-known cultural groups and events. Here are some organizations and events: –

Miami MoCAAD

Island SPACE Caribbean Museum

Art Prevails Project

Miami Carnival

Museums Association of the Caribbean

American Black Film Festival

Civic Leadership

Beyond her professional work, Harris is deeply engaged in civic leadership. She serves on the Board of Directors of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, where she also chairs the Multicultural Tourism & Development Committee.

Yvette also regularly participates on the Miami-Dade County Community Grant Review Panel and served as a 2025 Community Advisor for The Miami Foundation’s Community Grants program.

She is also the current President of the PTSA at New World School of the Arts High School, further reflecting her commitment to education, mentorship, and cultural advocacy in Miami.

Arts and Cultural Tourism Award

The award was presented during a celebratory ceremony at the historic Actor’s Playhouse on Miracle Mile in Coral Gables. The event also marked the 40th anniversary of the Arts & Business Council of Miami, a milestone celebration honoring four decades of championing the region’s creative economy. This year’s awards drew a record-breaking 345 nominations, reflecting the vibrancy and diversity of South Florida’s arts landscape.

Attendees enjoyed live performances, heartfelt tributes, and networking opportunities, all celebrating the individuals and organizations shaping the cultural future of Miami-Dade.

To learn more about the Arts & Business Council of Miami and the Serving the Arts Awards, visit www.artsbizmiami.org.