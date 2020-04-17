Inner Circle Presents 4/20 Day Virtual Festival

SOUTH FLORIDA – In light of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, major events and festivals have announced online 4/20 celebrations where cannabis and music enthusiasts can come together from all over to celebrate the cannabis holiday while still honoring social distance and active stay-at-home orders.

Reggae Legends Inner Circle present 4/20 Day, which will be held April 20 2020. Starting at 11am EST on April 20, 2020, open to the public worldwide and will feature performances from Reggae Icons, Comedians, Motivational Speakers, Poets, DJ’s and Interactions with Members of Inner Circle throughout the day until 6pm EST.

“Throughout this virtual event Inner Circle will present 5 hours of content The public is encouraged to join us as we plan to keep our widespread Music and Cannabis Community happy and safe in these trying times.” – 420 Day Executive Marketing Director Abebe Lewis

A Performance schedule will be announced soon. 420 day celebrations will be all timezones and locations. The stream will be available to the public on Inner Circle’s Instagram, YouTube Channel and Facebook page.

To be a performer on the Inner Circle 4/20 Day Virtual Music Festival, email InnerCircleMp3@gmail.com