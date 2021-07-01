Trini Artist Tyrel Hits A Home Run, Delivering Hot New Single and Blazing Visuals

[Port-of-Spain, Trinidad] – Trinidad and Tobago continues to give rise to an immense amount of talented youth. In recent days, a son of the soil, 22-year-old Tyrel Ross, has proven that he’s up to the challenge. Delivering the genre coined ‘Island Pop’ to mass audiences. Not just in the Caribbean, but internationally as well. And, he’s in the perfect space to do it.

Currently studying International Transportation and Trade at Suny Maritime College in New York. Tyrel is armed with both brains and talent, balancing passion and academic ambition seamlessly. Presently at home in Trinidad where he’ll spend his summer break. The young artist is bent on making the best of every available opportunity to market his latest release.

“This Girl Is Hot” is as complimentary as it is teasing. Beckoning the attention of ladies everywhere who are confident in their beauty and intellectual appeal. “The song’s hook ‘this girl is hot’ stands for a lot more than a female’s physical beauty. I want females to understand that hot doesn’t just mean their physical looks- it’s about their mind, their attitude, their flair and the way they carry themselves,” he said.

The new single was released on June 25th, complete with a video that’s streaming across all digital platforms. “I worked with Dan Borgers and Jenna Nation on my previous release and I really enjoyed that experience, so we did it again,” he explained, highlighting the Toronto, Canada based creatives he maintains a strong professional relationship with.

Growing up in Trinidad, Tyrel was a part of the parang band at his alma mater, Holy Cross College in Arima. His passion for music led him to learn to play the guitar. In addition, with plans to submit himself to learning the piano, Tyrel’s proving that he’s more than meets the eye. “It truly helps to have the support of my family,” he admitted, highlighting his mother’s persistent encouragement as it relates to his academic pursuits. On the other side of things stands his stepfather who he says has been very supportive of his music career.

Inspired by the work of artistes like Kalpee, Kees and Voice locally. Plus, John Legend, Ed Sheran, Koffee and Chronixx, internationally. Tyrel says he feels there is a place for the Island Pop sound. that’s been generating a buzz in recent time. “I believe that given the opportunity to be heard more, Island Pop could be appreciated by wider audiences here at home,” he said, pleading with radio stations to give it a chance.

To learn more about this fresh, young artiste out of Trinidad and Tobago, follow him on Instagram @tyrel._.ross.