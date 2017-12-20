Improve Your Digital Marketing Skills Aboard the DigiMarCon Cruise 2018

DigiMarCon Cruise 2018 Digital Marketing Conference at Sea will be held from April 22nd to 29th, 2018.

DigiMarCon Cruise 2018 Digital Marketing Conference at Sea will be held from April 22nd to 29th, 2018.

Whether your goal is to reinforce customer loyalty, improve lead generation, increase sales, or drive stronger consumer engagement, the DigiMarCon Cruise 2018 program has been specifically designed to help attendees develop their audience.

DigiMarCon Cruise 2018 Digital Marketing Conference Agenda

Immerse yourself in topics such as digital strategy, programmatic advertising, web experience management, usability / design, mobile marketing & retargeting, customer engagement, user acquisition, social media marketing, targeting & optimization, video marketing, data science & big data, web analytics & A/B testing, email marketing, content marketing, conversion rate optimization, search engine optimization, paid search marketing, geo-targeting, predictive analysis & attribution, growth hacking, conversion rate optimization, growth marketing tools, marketing & sales automation, sustainable growth strategies, product marketing & UX / UI and much, much more!

Over the course of 7 days onboard the Royal Caribbean ‘Oasis of the Seas’ Cruise Ship, departing Orlando (Port Canaveral), Florida, sailing to Philipsburg (St. Maarten), San Juan (Puerto Rico), Labadee (Haiti) and back, DigiMarCon Cruise 2018 offers all of the elements you need to achieve digital marketing success!

There will be awesome keynotes, expert panels, plus solutions providers and their tools for digital marketing – all in a dynamic, community-based setting. Conventional thought will be challenged, new ways of thinking will emerge, and you will leave with your head and notebook full of action items and ideas to lead your agency / team / account to even greater success.

With plenty of networking opportunities, it is the perfect place to build a professional network, find business partners, generate new ideas, and learn.

In addition to networking opportunities, there are optional Events on the Days at Sea if you would like to get in some learning during the cruise, including DigiMarCon At Sea, Sales Summit At Sea and TECHSPO At Sea.

Come to DigiMarCon Cruise 2018 and discover how to thrive as a marketer in a world where everything is digital. Take advantage of our super saver registration rates and secure your seat early.