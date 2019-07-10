$29 Million in Infrastructure Grants Awarded to 10 Airports in Florida

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao today announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $477 million in airport infrastructure grants, the third allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding for airports across the United States.

“This significant investment in airport improvements in Florida will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The following airports will receive grants:

Arcadia Municipal Airport in Arcadia, $272,843 – grant funds will be used to construct a taxiway.

– grant funds will be used to construct a taxiway. Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional in Brooksville, $4.6 million – grant funds will be used to reconstruct a taxiway.

– grant funds will be used to reconstruct a taxiway. Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, $2 million – grant funds will be used to rehabilitate a runway and install airfield guidance signs.

– grant funds will be used to rehabilitate a runway and install airfield guidance signs. Key West International Airport in Key West, $5.3 million – grant funds will be used to provide residential noise mitigation measures.

– grant funds will be used to provide residential noise mitigation measures. Leesburg International Airport in Leesburg, $468,000 – grant funds will be used to rehabilitate a runway.

– grant funds will be used to rehabilitate a runway. Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport in Panama City, $129,308 – grant funds will be used for an environmental mitigation project.

– grant funds will be used for an environmental mitigation project. Pensacola International Airport in Pensacola, $3.8 million – grant funds will be used to improve airport drainage, construct a building and acquire an aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle.

grant funds will be used to improve airport drainage, construct a building and acquire an aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle. Plant City Airport in Plant City, $2.9 million – grant funds will be used to rehabilitate an airport runway and taxiway.

– grant funds will be used to rehabilitate an airport runway and taxiway. State of Florida, Tallahassee, $1.7 million – grant funds will be used to conduct a State System Plan Study.

– grant funds will be used to conduct a State System Plan Study. Tampa International Airport in Tampa, $7.9 million – grant funds will be used to conduct an airport noise compatibility study and enhance airport security.

There will be a total of 276 grants to 264 airports in 44 states, the Pacific Islands, and the District of Columbia.

Selected projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals.

The construction and equipment supported by this funding increases the airports’ safety, emergency response capabilities, and capacity, and could support further economic growth and development within each airport’s region.

Airport infrastructure in the United States, with 3,332 airports and 5,000 paved runways, supports our economic competitiveness and improves quality of life.

According to the FAA’s most recent economic analysis, U.S. civil aviation accounts for $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports nearly 11 million jobs.

Under Secretary Chao’s leadership, the Department is delivering AIP investments for the American people, who depend on reliable infrastructure.

Airports can receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.