Digital Marketing Expert Launches “Guiding Brands” Podcast to Help Small Business Owners Succeed

FORT LAUDERDALE – Karen Vick, digital marketing expert and web design professional, is excited to announce her new weekly podcast, Guiding Brands www.guidingbrands.com/podcast. The Guiding Brands podcast covers a range of valuable marketing strategies, guidance, and helpful tips for local service-based small business owners.

The Guiding Brands podcast is off to a fantastic start with its launch on February 28, 2023. In the premier episode: From Goals to Gains: 3 Foundational Marketing Strategies for Small Businesses, Karen touches on three basic tenets to market service-based small businesses.

“I’m thrilled to launch Guiding Brands and to be able to provide valuable insights and practical tips to small business owners. I believe that with the right strategies, anyone can grow their business and achieve their goals, and I’m committed to providing the guidance and support needed to make that happen,” said Karen.

Each week, listeners will have access to expert interviews, case studies, and actionable strategies from industry leaders and successful entrepreneurs. Karen understands the challenges many small business owners face. As a result, she is committed to providing the guidance and support needed to succeed.

Subscribe to Guiding Brands

Listeners can subscribe to Guiding Brands on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other major podcast platforms. For more information, visit www.guidingbrands.com and follow us on social media LinkedIn – www.linkedin.com/company/guidingbrands, Instagram – www.instagram.com/guidingbrands, Facebook – www.facebook.com/guidingbrands