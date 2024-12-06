Ian Sweetness Celebrates Birthday with Special Performance

FORT LAUDERDALE – Although his birthday was December 2, singer Ian Sweetness is still in celebratory mode. He keeps the party for his latest ‘earth strong’ going on December 7 at Signature KST Restaurant in Queens, New York.

The event also features singer Chuck Turner.

Ian Sweetness plans to use the show to promote his latest songs which includes Now Tell Me That You Love Me, a reggae cover of Teddy Pendergrass’ 1982 hit. It is produced by Ed Robinson.

“The song was released a few months ago, but we’re just putting some promotion on it. It will also be on my album coming for Valentine’s,” he said.

Pendergrass, who passed away in 2010, recorded “Now Tell Me That You Love Me” for Philadelphia International Records. He made this song at the peak of his fame. He remains one of Ian Sweetness’ biggest influences as a vocalist.

“Teddy’s influence was special ‘cause his vocals really made me think that this singing thing is what I wanna do when I grow up. He was just dominant,” said the Jamaican artist.

Goose Pimples is the working title of Ian Sweetness’ upcoming album. It is expected to contain covers of Alton Ellis’ rock steady version of Ain’t That Loving You and We Thank Thee, originally done by country singer Jim Reeves.