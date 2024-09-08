SOUTH FLORIDA – Ed Robinson, a luminary in the reggae music scene, has captivated audiences for over three decades with his exceptional talent and dedication. With a career spanning more than 300 songs and twelve albums, Robinson’s influence and artistry have solidified his place as a reggae icon.

Robinson’s musical journey began as a drummer in a school band. That’s where he first showcased his talent for rhythm and melody. Over the years, he evolved into a versatile artist. Exploring and mastering genres such as Rock, Soul, Hip Hop, and R&B alongside his reggae roots. This versatility is reflected in his extensive discography, which boasts over ten albums and countless memorable tracks.

Debut Album

His breakthrough came in 1992 with the release of his debut album, “Once Again,” under VP Records. The album featured the hit single “Knocking on Heaven’s Door,” which marked his emergence as a significant figure in the reggae world. This success led to a contract with MCA Records, enabling him to release a series of impactful albums.

Robinson continued to build on his success with subsequent albums, including “Solitude” (2005) and “The Awakening” (2008), produced by Jerome Rhodd. In 2011, he joined forces with the Push Broom Gang Label to release “Written in Stone,” featuring standout tracks like “Our Heroes,” “If I Follow My Heart,” and “Talking Blues.” These releases cemented his status as a leading reggae artist.

Worldwide Hits

The song “Our Heroes” became a hit on mainstream and satellite radio stations worldwide, including SiriusXM Radio. In 2014, Robinson paid tribute to industry legends with his album “On Covers,” including a homage to John Holt with “Tribute to John Holt,” produced by Kemar “Flava” McGregor.

Robinson’s career highlights include chart-topping singles such as “Kool Off” from the 2015 album “Yard Magic,” and hits like “Thinking of You” and “The Blame Game.” In 2018, he demonstrated his versatility with the gospel album “Glory and Praise.”

Ed Robinson 2023-2024 Releases

Robinson’s relentless dedication was evident with the release of his single “I’m Not That Guy” in 2023. This was followed by his 2024 release of “I’m Not A King“. The track is available on all major digital platforms, showcasing his continuous evolution and relevance in the music industry.

In addition to his success as an artist, Robinson has made significant contributions as a music producer, working with legends such as Dennis Brown, Richie Stephens, Buju Banton, Luciano, Maxi Priest, Super Cat, and Snoop Dogg. His entrepreneurial spirit led to the co-founding of Da Global Base, formerly Reggae Global Entertainment, offering artist management, booking, digital distribution, and recording studio services.

Robinson has a passion for music. He performs at different events. These include Reggae Sunsplash in Jamaica, Beres Hammond and Friends tour in Florida, and tours in Germany, among others. His ability to transcend genres and deliver groundbreaking music, performances, and tours keeps audiences eagerly anticipating his next move.

In recent years, Robinson released “The GEMINI EP” in 2023. This collection has seven songs. He also spread holiday cheer with his version of the Christmas classic “Mistletoe”. His enduring career continues to influence and shape the reggae genre, leaving an indelible mark on the music industry.

Ed Robinson’s journey is a testament to his talent, versatility, and unwavering dedication to his craft. As he continues to create and perform, the world watches with anticipation for more timeless creations from this reggae superstar.