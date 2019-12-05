Reggae Month 2020 Gearing Up for “29” Days of Exciting Celebrations in Jamaica and Abroad

Kingston, Jamaica – Twenty-nine days of Roots Rocking Live Reggae day and night activities set to bring REGGAE MONTH FEBRUARY 2020 ALIVE….in Jamaica and fed across the world next year.

The Hon. Olivia Babsy Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport in collaboration with the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism and its partners JARIA , Tourism Enhancement Fund and JHTA, Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association, jointly launched the Reggae Month 2020 celebratory activities on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Jamaica Pegasus “TALK OF THE TOWN.”

This significant occasion saw multiple sectors join in this celebration ranging from the Entertainment, Cultural and Creative industries, Tourism and Business Partners, the International and Diaspora Community, Education – through Universities, Colleges and High schools, Musicians, Artiste, Event Planners, Dis jockeys, Cruise partners, Entrepreneurs, Media fraternity and the public at large.

Reggae Music has been more and more embraced and recognized by many sectors and Global Leaders across the world as a key economic driver for Jamaica’s Growth and Financial success as a model country turning its economic woes into valuable investment.

Brand Reggae has been acknowledged as a powerful tool and measurable instrument by the corporate sector and significant contributor to our GDP.

Reggae Month 2020 Events

February 2020 will see a plethora of exciting events and activities on show right across Jamaica to highlight the strength and importance of the Cultural and Creative industries such as Live Music Showcases that honours our icons, the Reggae University Sessions, Conferences, The 2ND staging of the Reggae Golden Award Show, JARIA Industry Awards Show and Grounation Series adds to the authenticity of the genre that was born in Kingston, Jamaica that so many other nations have tried to adopt.”

City Kingston as a designate UNESCO Creative City will benefit from the activities starting with an Official Reception event in Florida embraced for the first time by the diaspora community in conjunction of Black History Month awareness followed by the official Church service, Opening of the Jamaica Jamaica Reggae Exhibition at the National Gallery, REGGAE GOSPEL CONCERT, BOB MARLEY BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION, DENNIS BROWN FLORAL TRIBUTE and CONCERT, Children of the Icons Tour stop in Montego Bay, Falmouth, Mandeville and Port Antonio.

Brand Reggae achieved its inscription as Jamaica’s intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO in 2018 will see several members also visiting Jamaica at the invitation of the Government of Jamaica.

The Mayor of City Kingston has seen the importance of Kingston as a UNESCO Creative City designated in December 2015 which has in a global network which can ignite many visitors to Jamaica.

Several other key industry partners have wholeheartedly endorsed Reggae Month including the Entertainment Advisory Board, EAB, the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission, the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association, JHTA, the Diaspora Community International Community and emphasizes that the Creative Industries’ known contribution to sectors such as Tourism, Sports and Entertainment is enough for all within these industries to support the movement as well. “Reggae Month needs the support of the Artistes, Event Promoters, Disc Jockeys and the Media because this one genre has and continues to be the economic denominator which drives the careers of so many within the industry echoed by the Hon. Minister Olivia Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport and the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Ministry of Tourism.

Reggae Month celebrates its thirteenth staging in 2020 with a full month of events that can be viewed on both the websites of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Ministry of Tourism, the Tourism Enhancement Fund, Jamaica Tourist Board, Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association, Jamaica Association of Industry, The University of the West Indies Cultural Studies and several Media Partners.