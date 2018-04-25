Mikey B Top 10 Reggae / Dancehall Chart – April 17th 2018
SOUTH FLORIDA – Mikey B Top 10 Reggae & Dancehall songs for the week of April 17, 2018:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Song Title
|Artist
|Label
|Weeks on Chart
|#3
|#1
|This Music
|Kulcha Kelly
|Black Culture Ent.
|8
|#2
|#2
|Rasta Touch
|Bingi Blaze
|Kevito Gitz Production
|14
|#1
|#3
|Redline
|Orrajahni
|LOC Frequency Music
|10
|#4
|#4
|Suave
|Alkaline
|Chimney Records
|7
|#5
|#5
|The Truth
|Papa Beeto /King Banton
|P B Music
|6
|#7
|#6
|Walking Trophy
|Hood Celebrity
|K S R Group
|5
|#8
|#7
|Duh Better Than This
|Bounty Killer
|Misik Music
|4
|#9
|#8
|Body of a Goddess
|Mitch & Dolla Coin
|Emperor Production
|2
|#6
|#9
|10 out of 10
|Masicka
|Good Good Production
|10
|New
|#10
|A Man Like You
|Empress Unique
|Working Class Muisc Prod.
|1
MIKEY B TOP 10 Chart is sponsored by Emcee Promotions, Music for all occasions Call 954-274-6714 & Mikeybradio.com, Futuremovementpradio.net
Listen to Mikey B. on WAVS1170AM in South Florida and worldwide on WAVS1170.COM Tue. 3-6pm, Wed. 7 -8pm, Thur. 3 -4pm, Fri. 7-8pm, Sat. 3 -5pm, Sun. 5 -6pm.
