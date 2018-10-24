I-Octane Talks GRAMMY, Love and Life!

Kingston, Jamaica – On March 30th, 2018, international recording artist I-Octane released his anticipated and long awaited third full length “Love & Life” debuting at #3 on the Reggae Billboard Chart.

The latter was followed by a memorable intercontinental promotional tour that included joining twice GRAMMY nominated J-Boog on selected California dates. Indeed it has been a personal journey for I-Octane who candidly admits that the album is the soundtrack of his life.

Speaking on his GRAMMY submission to the recording academy and why he should be considered, the crooner stated “A nomination would mean a lot, I’ve been doing this for more than a decade with ups and down just like anyone else, no matter who you are, life is peaks and valley. So for me, a GRAMMY would reward that path. My hard work, my sacrifices. I guess an acknowledgement. It would also solidify my brand, it’s icing on a cake”

The recording artist further explained “This was an independent project, it bridges dancehall and reggae. It is different side of me. I, as I-Octane am not a one dimensional artist and this album shows the growth and the prospective of my mind where i am today. I think fans of music appreciate and can relate to at least one song”

“This album means the world to me. I am the overall producer, from by business and enterprising sides, to invest back in your career, in lament terms, I spent my money on this album because I believed in it. I would love the recording academy to know that its not just about words and melody, but the person that is Byiome. I have done a lot of self sacrificed that is not about money or popularity. this is the soundtrack of my existence. it molded me in a better person.”

I-Octane “Love & Life” album is available worldwide, distributed by IDC

“I think of the word life, the word love. Life is the ultimate, love is the universal language. Every person can relate to those words.” – I-Octane