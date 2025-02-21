R.I.S.E. HER Summit: Empowering Women in Creative Fields

Entertainment

BROOKLYN, NY –  The highly anticipated R.I.S.E. HER Summit (Rally, Inspire, Support, Empower) is set to debut on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the Crown Hill Theatre in Brooklyn, NY, bringing together a powerhouse network of women and allies committed to advancing careers in music, entertainment, tech, and the creative industries.

Keisha Martin, a well-known singer and strong supporter of women’s empowerment, leads the summit. The event has gained a key partnership with the Recording Academy® New York Chapter. This support comes from their Women In The Mix initiative. This partnership strengthens the summit’s goal to promote mentorship, collaboration, and growth opportunities.

Keisha Martin

The R.I.S.E. HER Summit is about creating spaces where women can connect, share knowledge, and build the confidence to break barriers in their industries,” said Martin. “Having the support of organizations that champion inclusion and equity adds significant value to the conversations and opportunities we aim to cultivate.”

Designed as a transformative experience, the R.I.S.E. HER Summit will feature fireside chats, dynamic panels, and interactive workshops led by industry leaders, providing attendees with practical strategies for success. The day’s events will be guided by the incomparable Stacy Mac of StacyMac Inc., ensuring an engaging and inspiring experience.

Attendees will enjoy a networking brunch. There will be live performances and DJ sets. This will create an exciting musical atmosphere for the event. The R.I.S.E. HER Popup Pavilion will showcase women-owned businesses, providing a platform for female entrepreneurs to connect with industry professionals and consumers alike.

This important event is made possible by a group of dedicated sponsors and industry supporters. They are all committed to raising the voices of women in creative fields.

For more information and to purchase tickets for this groundbreaking event, visit: https://linktr.ee/risehersummit

 

 

