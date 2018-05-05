Tarakon artist, CASHE makes his debut hip hop single, “Ring the Alarm”

MIAMI – The year 2016 was a memorable one for Indie Hip Hop artist, CASHE (formerly known as Cash Flizzo); that was the year he caught the attention of Multi- Platinum Selling, International Recording Artist, Kevin Lyttle and his independent label, Tarakon Records headed by CEO, Dr. Jacqueline James-Lyttle.

CASHE’s passion for his craft and his well-rounded, versatile sound led to his signing with the record label and resulted in him being the label’s first urban artist. It is also the first time that a Caribbean artist has reached across the aisle and signed an urban artist to their label.

Fast-forward to 2018 and countless hours of studio time, preparation and planning, CASHE has released his first track under Tarakon Records. The collaborative club banger featuring Kevin Lyttle, titled ‘Ring the Alarm’ is today’s hip hop paying homage to a Legendary Classic, where hip hop and dancehall collide and is touted to be a summer hit.

For CASHE the release is a dream true: “I’m super excited about my debut single and release. I dreamed about this moment my entire life since I was a kid. The feeling is surreal!”

CASHE’s passion for hip hop and music started at the tender age of 9. He started writing music at that time and dreamed of becoming an iconic hip hop artist. He achieved moderate independent success after releasing a buzz single “What I Look Like”, two mixtapes entitled “New Year, New Face, New Money” and “Snapbacks and Backpacks” (both receiving downloads in excess of 15,000) and was also featured on numerous blog and music websites.