HR Corner: HR Needs Human Resource

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Why do Human Resource professionals need Human Resource support? It is the same reason why a medical doctor needs another medical doctor. Doctors are human beings who are not immune to the afflictions of life. Doctors become ill and oftentimes can make poor self diagnoses. Through another physician, perspectives differ and objective care can be provided while preventing personal bias.

Similarly, HR professionals are not immune to burnout or compassion fatigue, and there are times when HR professionals crack under the burden of the emotional baggage they carry for team members. When HR professionals suffer in silence, they need the support of another HR professional who can provide objective diagnosis and care in the corporate world.

Why HR Professionals Suffer in Silence

Suffering in silence is more common than we think, especially among HR professionals. In any organization, HR is expected to be the “strong one,” often serving as the backbone of the organization and acting as a “toxin sponge” that soaks up employee frustration, grief, and anger without a safety valve to release the built up emotional pressure.

Without this safety valve or private space, HR professionals silently carry the weight of emotional strain like a sponge. This profession is driven by strict confidentiality combined with constantly absorbing the distress and trauma of team members. Confidentiality and emotional absorption often drive HR professionals into silent suffering.

I jokingly call HR professionals the corporate therapists of an organization. We are privy to sensitive information that cannot be shared. Like a tightrope walker, HR professionals must walk a delicate line. HR is frequently trapped between a rock and a hard place, standing up for team member rights while also enforcing organizational policies and carrying out leadership mandates.

How an Organization Can Support Its HR Team Members

In show business there is a saying about “a clown’s life.” Regardless of what happens to the clown, he must show up and make everyone laugh, even if he is depressed. Similarly, HR professionals are expected to show up regardless of what is happening in their own lives, while being responsible for employee well being and often lacking support or a safe environment to release their own emotional pressure.

There is a dangerous assumption regarding HR professionals. Many believe that because HR professionals are viewed as corporate therapists, they should know how to deal with their own emotional baggage. Nothing could be further from the truth. This belief can lead to emotional numbness and even resentment.

So how can an organization support its HR professionals?

Create a supportive environment

Environment matters for the growth of anything. A seed without fertile soil and the right conditions will remain only a seed. However, in an environment that is conducive to growth, that seed will sprout roots and grow into a tree. In the same way, the right environment for HR professionals acts as a safety valve to release pent up emotional pressure. HR professionals need a safe space to put down their emotional baggage and be refilled. You cannot pour from an empty cup. A nourishing environment will lead to a healthier organizational culture. If HR professionals are taken care of, they in turn will be better equipped to care for team members.

Mentorship

For many people, learning stops the day they graduate from high school or university. Mentorship is one of the keys to continuous education. As the Chinese proverb says, “To know the road ahead, ask those who are coming back.” Mentors can tell us where the pitfalls are on our career journey and provide valuable insight. Mentorship acts like a tour guide, holding our hands and guiding us with wisdom and experience. Mentees gain tailored advice that accelerates personal growth and development. They also gain new perspectives, while organizations benefit through improved retention and a stronger culture.

Wellness resources

Organizations can provide wellness resources for HR professionals to replenish themselves and prevent burnout. This may include mental health support, training, recommended podcasts, empowerment books, gym sessions, flexible work schedules, and other self care tools. Organizations can also promote physical activity by offering gym discounts or even providing an onsite gym. Peer support and connection with others also help us to cope during challenging times.

Training and workshops for team members

Allowing HR professionals to attend training is an investment in your HR team. By doing so, the organization is pouring back into those who take care of its greatest asset, its people.

Setting boundaries.

To avoid burnout and the role of becoming the “toxic sponge” who absorbs everyone’s distress and trauma, setting firm boundaries is essential to protecting mental health.

An organization functions better when its HR professionals are in top shape. After all, it is your HR professionals who take care of an organization’s greatest asset, its people. Without people, there is no such thing as an organization. You need people to succeed, you need the right people onboard, and you also need the right people to stay.