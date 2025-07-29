HR Corner – Depression In The Workplace: A Common Occurrence

KINGSTON, Jamaica – In the US it has been reported that 84% of workers experienced at least one mental health challenge over the last year. 71% of working adults reported at least one symptom of stress. 68% of millennials and 81% of Gen Zs left their jobs for mental health-related reasons in the last year. Only 38% of employees feel comfortable using their company’s mental health services.

We are all familiar with the term “Life is Life-ing!” It’s a new age way of expressing the difficulties of life that seem to be never ending. With the turmoil of the world, the negative circumstances we face on a daily basis and unforeseen challenges that pop up at the most ridiculous times, it is inevitable that people are feeling weighed down, especially while on the job.

Depression in the workplace is indeed a common happening and can have significant impacts on both employees and organizations. It can affect productivity, increase absenteeism, and lead to higher turnover rates. According to American Psychological Association.

“A negative affective state, ranging from unhappiness and discontent to an extreme feeling of sadness, pessimism, and despondency, that interferes with daily life. Various physical, cognitive, and social changes also tend to co-occur, including altered eating or sleeping habits, lack of energy or motivation, difficulty concentrating or making decisions, and withdrawal from social activities.”

While the factors influencing this negative state of mind may vary or be a combination of all different spheres of life, it is important to note the following causes of workplace depression:

Causes of Workplace Depression

Work-related Stress

High workloads, tight deadlines, and lack of control over work can significantly contribute to stress and depression. When employees are constantly under pressure to meet demanding targets, it can lead to chronic stress. This stress can manifest in various ways, including anxiety, irritability, and physical symptoms such as headaches and fatigue. Additionally, when employees feel they have little control over their work or decision-making processes, it can lead to feelings of helplessness and frustration, further exacerbating stress levels.

Poor Work-life Balance

Long working hours and the inability to disconnect from work can lead to burnout and depression. When employees are unable to maintain a healthy balance between their professional and personal lives, it can result in exhaustion and a sense of being overwhelmed. This imbalance can also affect personal relationships and reduce the time available for self-care and relaxation. Over time, the continuous strain of juggling work and personal responsibilities can lead to burnout, characterized by emotional exhaustion, cynicism, and a reduced sense of accomplishment.

Lack of Support

A lack of support from managers and colleagues can make employees feel isolated and undervalued. When employees do not receive adequate support, whether it’s in the form of guidance, feedback, or emotional support, they may feel disconnected from their team and organization. This sense of isolation can lead to decreased job satisfaction and motivation. Moreover, feeling undervalued can erode self-esteem and contribute to feelings of worthlessness, which are common symptoms of depression.

Job Insecurity

Fear of losing one’s job can lead to anxiety and depression. In an uncertain job market or during organizational changes, employees may worry about their job stability. This fear can create a constant state of anxiety, affecting both mental and physical health. Job insecurity can also lead to a lack of engagement and commitment to the organization, as employees may feel uncertain about their future. The stress associated with job insecurity can be overwhelming and contribute to the development of depressive symptoms.

Addressing Workplace Depression

Here are some examples of workplace depression interventions that can help create a supportive and healthy work environment:

Promoting a Healthy Work-life Balance

Flexible Work Hours: Allowing employees to have flexible work hours can help them manage their personal and professional responsibilities more effectively. Remote Work Options: Providing the option to work from home can reduce commuting stress and give employees more control over their work environment. Encouraging Breaks: Encouraging employees to take regular breaks throughout the day can help reduce stress and prevent burnout.

Providing Support

Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs): Offering access to counselling and mental health services can provide employees with the support they need to manage their mental health. Mental Health Training for Managers: Training managers to recognize the signs of depression and how to support employees can create a more understanding and supportive workplace. Peer Support Groups: Creating peer support groups where employees can share their experiences and support each other can foster a sense of community and reduce feelings of isolation.

Creating a Positive Work Environment

Recognition and Rewards: Regularly recognizing and rewarding employees for their hard work and achievements can boost morale and make employees feel valued. Open Communication: Encouraging open and honest communication between employees and management can help address concerns and create a more transparent work environment. Inclusive Culture: Fostering an inclusive culture where diversity is celebrated can help employees feel accepted and valued for who they are.

Monitoring and Addressing Job Stress

Regular Workload Assessments: Regularly assessing workloads and ensuring that employees have the resources they need to manage their tasks can help prevent stress and burnout. Providing Training and Development: Offering training and development opportunities can help employees feel more confident in their roles and reduce job-related stress. Stress Management Workshops: Providing workshops on stress management techniques can equip employees with the tools they need to manage stress effectively.

Conclusion

Addressing depression in the workplace is crucial for the well-being of employees and the overall health of an organization. By understanding the causes and signs of workplace depression, and implementing effective interventions, employers can create a supportive and healthy work environment. This not only helps in reducing the risk of depression but also enhances employee productivity, job satisfaction, and retention. A proactive approach to mental health in the workplace benefits everyone and contributes to a more positive and thriving organizational culture.