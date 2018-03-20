How Women Are Shifting the Arts, Culture and Technology space in South Florida

MIAMI – March is Women’s Month and Art Africa Art Fair in partnership with Harris Public Relations is hosting a Women’s Month Talk, that connects infinitely inspirationally women who have made waves, pushed boundaries, and are shifting the Arts, Culture and Technology space in South Florida.

The Women’s Month Talk takes place on March 22nd at Art Africa Miami Art Gallery – 920 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, Fl 33136 from 7pm-9pm.

Their highly accomplished moderator and panel participants will candidly share how they have been transforming the landscape in South Florida. The event is free and open to the public.

Moderator

Carla Hill -Education and Outreach Manager for South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center

Panel Participants

Deborah Plultzik Briggs-Vice President for Marketing and Philanthropy, Betsy Hotel

Graylyn Swilley-Woods-Director, Overtown Children, and Youth Coalition

Amy Rosenberg-Chief Development Officer, Friends at The Underline

Latoya Stirrup-President of Digital Grass and Co-Host Tech, Beats and Bytes

RSVP: artafricamiamifair@gmail.com