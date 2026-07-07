How to Get HR Certification to Start Your Career in Human Resources

NEW YORK – Without any professional experience, you should look for relevant HR certifications so that you can stand out among fresh HR graduates. If you possess HR certifications, it increases your chances of being preferred by hiring companies. Hiring manager will know that you are equipped with applicable knowledge of hiring best practices, labor laws, and other HR concepts. Therefore, be smart. If you are not getting interview calls right after graduating, do not waste your time. Immediately find and pursue HR certifications. This article guides you through the process.

Find Out Which Exam You Qualify For

The first step is to search those credentials and certification programs that have been designed for entry-level HR professionals. Many certifications have different eligibility requirements. Some require several years of professional HR experience. Such certifications are not for you then. Since you are starting your career, only beginner-level certifications will suit you. Well-known credential providers such as HRAcademia offering gold standard US-based HR certifications, as well as AIHR, SHRM, HRCI, ATD, and CIPD exist in the market.

By visiting their official websites, one can easily find relevant certifications being offered to entry-level professionals and recent graduates. Another scenario is when you are switching fields. For instance, earlier you worked in technology or customer service and now you want a job in human resources. Again, you do not have the required HR experience so getting certified with something like Associate Professional in Human Resources® (aPHR®) is a smart move. Putting it in simple words, you can easily find out which exam you qualify for through basic internet and website browsing. Match the criteria defined by the credentialing organization with your education and skills.

Pick the Right Certification for Beginners

Let us explore some top-tier HR certifications that are suitable for beginners. With only a basic working knowledge in HR and pursuing career in human resource management, a very good option is SHRM Certified Professional (SHRM-CP). An entry level professional performs basic operational HR duties and this is exactly what the SHRM-CP credential equips you with. Another suitable certification for beginners is Certified Human Resource Professional CHRP-ONLINE®, a gold standard HR certification offered by HRAcademia. Testimonials from the CHRP-ONLINE® certified professionals show that even those with zero years of experience in HR benefited from this certification.

Moving on, the Fundamental Payroll Certification (FPC) is also designed for entry-level payroll professionals. Since payroll is a major domain in HR, beginners should explore this certification program offered by PayrollOrg. You can build your foundational knowledge through the Associate Professional in Human Resources® (aPHR®) offered by HRCI. Selection among these should be based on your personal interests and career goals along with what the companies expect today from fresh HR graduates they hire. Once you have made up your mind, complete the registration and fee payment process per guidelines of the organization at correct time of the year.

Create a Realistic Study Schedule

After selection, the obvious next step is to prepare for the exam. Without a targeted and dedicated study, you should not expect to pass these difficult exams. So even if you have secured your first job, you will have to create a realistic study schedule. Study daily. Be disciplined.

In each curriculum, there are several modules. For each module, equal amount of time should be reserved so that no section gets ignored. Digital calendar can be helpful in this regard. At the end of each day and week, revise everything. Spend at least 2 to 3 whole months studying from the study materials provided by the credentialing organizations. After payment confirmation, the organizations give you access to their learning resources.

Set deadlines to avoid being late for the exam. In short, treat these certification exams seriously. Your study schedule must include time for practice exams. The common types of questions that are asked in these certificate exams are based on real-word situations. They test your analytical, problem-solving, and decision-making skills. Study and prepare accordingly. Merely skimming through study materials will not be helpful.

Practical understanding and the ability to apply knowledge learned to test scenarios is critical. Failing to plan comprehensively may result in wastage of time and money.

Take the Exam

Regarding the exam, there are some key considerations. Many HR certifications can easily be obtained online now. For online exam, make necessary arrangements like working laptop/computer and webcam, reliable internet connections including backup, and a quiet, distraction-free room. Avoid all unfair means since there is a proper monitoring mechanism. If home is not suitable, you can visit a local testing center. Be punctual and careful of time on the test date. Credentialing organizations have defined and set their own testing windows in a year. Their details can easily be found on their websites. Just for example, the testing windows for SHRM-CP currently mentioned on the organization’s website as I write this article are:

Window 1 (CLOSED)

Apply: Jan. 5th – May. 30th

Exam: May. 1st – Jul. 15th

Window 2 (NOW OPEN)

Apply: Jun. 3rd – Dec. 24th

Exam: Dec. 1st – Feb. 15th

A realistic study schedule, discussed earlier, is developed around these timelines.

How to Show Off Your Certification

Successfully ensure strategic placement and presentation of all HR certifications and credentials earned on resume, LinkedIn profile, and all other professional documents. They should be immediately visible, both to ATS and human reviewers.

A good practice is to create a separate professional HR certifications section. Put complete name of the certificate, mention issuing organization in full, and include the date the certification was obtained. Also link it to the online version or a digital badge. Utilize available space by mentioning 2 to 3 key skills acquired through that certification such as strategic talent planning or HR compliance.

In the resume of an individual starting career in human resources, the certification section acts as a valuable substitute for professional experience. It shows that the candidate possesses knowledge and understanding of HR industry standards and is ready to apply them in a real business setting.

In addition to this, keep updating your LinkedIn profile with your HR credentials and their official verification links. Share them as professional milestones in a separate post and write about what you have learned. During the interview, link your answers to the knowledge obtained during the certification process. The point is not to let them remain unknown; showcase them properly to be noticed by recruiters.