NEW YORK – “My personal journey has taught me that the greatest gift we can give to others is to give of ourselves. And this is why my doing precisely that- whenever and however I can- has become my life’s primary mission.”

So says Jamaican Philanthropist and Human Resources Executive, Audrey Tomlinson.

In a career spanning over twenty five years, Tomlinson has successfully ascended the corporate ladder to her current role as Vice President of Human Resources and General Services at Nippon Life Insurance Company Of America, while finding the necessary life balance to continue her enduring commitment to community service and those less fortunate.

Work Life Balance

“As I rose throughout the corporate ranks, so to speak, finding that balance was very difficult with family, work responsibilities, business travel and community activities,” she recalls. “However, after the traumatic changes brought about by COVID, my priorities have shifted and I am much more intentional about the things which are most important.”

Much of the credit for this she says goes to her husband Trevor Tomlinson, Director of Information Technology at Children’s Learning Center in Connecticut. According to Tomlinson, “He is heavily involved in various educational and philanthropic activities within the Jamaican diaspora in New York, and he is my inspiration in being intentional about making a difference in the lives of others.”

Yet despite the couple’s shared passion for service, Tomlinson has been sometimes hesitant about identifying herself as a philanthropist due to the perception she believes that many others have of the word, and which could serve as a deterrent for them to step up and do their part.

“Like many others, there was a time when I felt that ‘Philanthropy’ connoted large monetary contributions from extremely wealthy individuals or entities,” she recalls, “And so I really didn’t think of myself in that light. But over time I’ve become more comfortable with the term because the truth is that whether it is money, resources, professional expertise or just your time being given, the word still applies. So my message is that you don’t have to be wealthy to be impactful. You could have two dollars in your bank account and still make a monumental difference because you gave of yourself in some other capacity. This is coming from someone who started doing this in my childhood, when my time was literally all I had to offer.”

Life’s Mantra

Born to Dr Artnel Henry and Merle Henry, Tomlinson was the eldest of three siblings. From an early age, she recalls her parents sharing with their children their lifelong belief that “To whom much is given, much is expected,” and says that “They were always actively engaged in helping others and they encouraged my brothers and me to do the same. I saw them take young people into our home, sometimes for months or even years at a time, and give them an opportunity to finish school or to find a job.”

While still attending Stella Maris Preparatory School in Kingston, her mother encouraged the young Audrey to volunteer in the Jamaica Adult Literacy Program (JAMAL) after school once or twice a week. She helped adults with reading and writing so that they could find employment or were able to pass their driver’s license test, and even now she remembers “How good it felt to know that I made a positive difference in someone’s life.”

Career Pursuit

She would go on to pursue her further education at Immaculate Conception High School and then the University of The West Indies where she obtained her Bachelor Of Science Degree in Botany and Zoology, fully intending to pursue a career in the medical field. Her decision to completely alter her academic direction to the area of Human Resources would result in a remarkable symbiosis between her future professional and philanthropic paths.

“I elected to pursue a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) in Human Resources Management at Pace University in New York, and later on a PhD in Human Resources Management at Capella University in Minneapolis,” she says. “Once I started working in the field as an HR professional after my MBA, I learned to listen, to empathize and to adapt to different types of people. I came to understand that life is unpredictable and that most times the only decision you can make is how to respond to the cards you have been dealt within the moment. Knowing this and being able to share it helps me to connect with individuals and make a positive impact in my job and in my philanthropic endeavors also. I had perhaps subconsciously chosen a profession which enhanced both my ability to walk in someone else’s shoes, as well as my determination to keep trying to make the lives of others better.”

Community Service

Subsequently, Tomlinson has sponsored children in Haiti, Senegal and other African countries through the ChildFund and World Vision International organizations for nearly three decades. She serves on the board of the Immaculate Conception High School Alumnae Association New York Chapter, which endeavors to raise funds to support the school’s various initiatives, including the Robotics Program, academic scholarships, its laboratories and other facilities.

In addition to mentoring several young professionals, she is also a board member of the Yonkers based Greyston Foundation which supports inclusive employment and open hiring (the practice of hiring individuals without any review of their prior personal or professional lives or misdemeanors), thereby empowering potential employees to overcome barriers to employment.

Mentorship Program

She is most proud of the mentoring programme which she spearheaded at her church, Ridgeway Alliance Church, in which she brought together young people and more experienced individuals to share the journey of life together. The programme included reverse mentoring which Tomlinson describes as “A reciprocal relationship in which a younger, less experienced person acts as a mentor to an older, more experienced individual. This is my sweet spot. I like to engage with younger persons and put them in contact with older, more seasoned professionals and see both parties benefit from perspectives provided by the other.”

Tomlinson is also a popular and in-demand emcee and host for many fundraisers and Jamaican community events. This unexpected new interest began after she volunteered to assist her Immaculate Alumnae Association by being emcee for their annual dinner dance fundraiser several years ago and earning rave reviews which quickly spread throughout the community.

Ultimately, she would like to open her own consulting and coaching business, leveraging her years in HR across various industries so that she can help people to “Navigate life, manage their careers and feel confident in making wise decisions.”

Having found that her own philanthropic endeavors have given her rewards beyond measure, her advice to anyone who wishes to positively impact the lives of others is threefold, but simple.