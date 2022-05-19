How to Design the Structure of an Online Store?

Various filters make it easier for the buyer to find the right product for specific parameters. However, a very detailed menu, which will be convenient and informative for the consumer, from the point of view of SEO will nullify the optimization. After all, such a menu will generate thousands of pages with “poor” content, and then Google will consider the resource as a site with many low-quality pages.

The best way is to choose a clear hierarchy of the site, and focus your efforts on on-site promotion on the top categories, and not index pages generated by filters and sorting. The structure of the online store should be clear: the main page → catalog → product page. At the same time, from the main page, there should be access to the catalog of goods in different categories. Also, make sure that all the steps are 100% safe for the user. Get a proxy from https://soax.com/malaysia-proxy to make the security level in your store high.

How to Improve the User Experience in the Online Store?

Once on the online store page, the user must be aware of what is happening at each stage. Instead of the vague “next”, it is better to unobtrusively suggest “place an order”, “continue shopping”, or “go to payment”. Be sure to send an SMS accepting the order for processing. Help buyers find additional goods by posting “with this also buy”.

There is an interesting F rule – it is scientifically proven that users browse the site on a trajectory that resembles the English F: top horizontally, vertically left, and inside. It is worth taking advantage of this and posting the most important information in this configuration.

How to Design a Header – Extremely Necessary Information

The first 2-3 seconds of reading the site are crucial. Therefore, it is not correct to place a lot of extra items. The first thing that should be in the header – in the upper left corner of the speech logo, next to it – is contact information and brief information about a unique trade offer or profitable promotions. Next: buttons “catalog”, “basket” or “personal account”, “phones”, “search”. Additional elements include competitive information: extended work schedule, warehouse address, and callback. Long phrases, and aggressive advertising – will repel the user.

SEO-optimization of the Online Store

There are many cool ideas for online store optimization and promotion that work:

the transition of all pages of the site from HTTP to HTTPS – Google confirms that such sites are ranked higher;

the optimal format and consistency of tags – to optimize the pages of categories, as well as for product cards, taking into account the words that encourage purchase: now, online, buy;

placement of original content on category pages with the inclusion of popular search queries;

optimize product descriptions – only your original descriptions promote sales, not copying from reputable resources;

optimize product photos to reduce download time;

optimization of product descriptions for promotion on low-frequency queries.

There are always interesting and convenient options, so it is useful to make it a rule to periodically browse the sites of successful competitors so that your visitors appreciate the opportunities for comfortable shopping. Note that over 70% of online purchases start with a generic product name without specifying a specific brand. This means that it is time to express yourself competently. So do not hesitate, to start with site optimization, and then go to the promotion of your online store.