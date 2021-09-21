Expedia Group to unify its loyalty programs in one global rewards platform

[WASHINGTON] — With more than 145 million members across its current and separate rewards programs, Expedia Group already has one of the largest loyalty platforms in the world. Today, the company announced plans to unify and expand the offering to include all brands and products so Expedia Group customers can soon enjoy the most complete travel rewards offering in the industry.

The program will consist of unique member pricing discounts and the ability to earn and redeem rewards across all Expedia Group brands, such as Expedia, Vrbo, Hotels.com, Travelocity, and Orbitz. The new program will span flights, hotels, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises, and activities.

“Everything we do is in service to customers, creating travel products and features that are simple to use and even more rewarding for those who travel with us,” said Jon Gieselman, President of Expedia Brands. “We want our customers to get the most of their travel experiences, plain and simple. No one needs to do anything right now, but soon their current rewards will be even more valuable, as they will gain access to the world of Expedia Group through one consolidated, easy to use program.”

To date, Expedia Group’s Member Only Deals and loyalty rewards have saved customers nearly $10 billion on travel alone. The company plans to build on the great benefits currently offered across Expedia Group’s loyalty offerings, such as member pricing, reward boosters, and upgrades and social amenities offered at thousands of properties worldwide.

The unified and upgraded program will continue to be free to join. Current members and anyone interested in joining will be met with a seamless experience once the new program launches. All current members will continue to earn rewards through their existing programs and look forward to even greater flexibility and value in the future.