How to Be Prepared for the Broward County Special Elections – March 8, 2022
[BROWARD COUNTY] – On Tuesday, March 8th, Broward County will be conducting an election for State Senator, District 33 and the following municipalities:
CITY – OFFICE
- Hillsboro Beach – At Large
- Lauderdale-by-the-Sea City Commissioner – District 1 & 2
- Pembroke Pines City Commissioner – Seat 1 & 4
- Lighthouse Point City Commissioner – Seat 1, 2 & 3
How to be Prepared
Voters who were registered to vote by February 7, 2022 will be able to participate in this election. Voting hours are from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on election day. The following are helpful reminders on how to be prepared for this election:
- Florida law requires voters to present a picture ID with signature at the polling place. A list of acceptable forms of Identification (ID) is available on our website at www.browardvotes.gov. Please note: IDs must have current signature.
- Your voter information card is not necessary to vote. It is a helpful tool for you to know your districts and polling location. Know where your polling place is before election day by checking your voter information card or by going to our website and clicking on Find My Precinct. If you have moved, you are required to vote in your new home precinct.
- You will be asked for ID, if you do not have ID, by law you MUST vote a Provisional Ballot. A provisional ballot is always counted when the voter is shown to be registered and eligible, regardless of the closeness of the outcome of the election.
- Track your Vote-By-Mail ballot or provisional ballot or verify that your voter information is up to date BEFORE election day by going to the website: www.browardvotes.gov or calling 954-357-VOTE. You can sign up for Ballot Status Notification here.
- If a voter has requested a Vote-By-Mail ballot and later decides to vote at the polling place instead, you may bring the Vote-By-Mail ballot with you to be cancelled at your polling place and receive a new ballot to vote at the polls.
- Voted Vote-By-Mail ballots may be dropped off at any of the available drop boxes. Drop box schedule & locations available on the Broward Election website.
- Results for the March 8th Elections including Vote-by-Mail Ballots, Early Voting and Election Day votes begin streaming on the website at 7:00 p.m. on election night. Results will be updated frequently on our website www.browardvotes.gov until all precincts are reported.
