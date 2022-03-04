How to Be Prepared for the Broward County Special Elections – March 8, 2022

[BROWARD COUNTY] – On Tuesday, March 8th, Broward County will be conducting an election for State Senator, District 33 and the following municipalities:

Hillsboro Beach – At Large

– At Large Lauderdale-by-the-Sea City Commissioner – District 1 & 2

– District 1 & 2 Pembroke Pines City Commissioner – Seat 1 & 4

– Seat 1 & 4 Lighthouse Point City Commissioner – Seat 1, 2 & 3

How to be Prepared

Voters who were registered to vote by February 7, 2022 will be able to participate in this election. Voting hours are from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on election day. The following are helpful reminders on how to be prepared for this election: