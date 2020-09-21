A Return 2 Work Virtual Job Fair Comes to Lauderhill Sept 22nd

Event coordinators and sponsors are excited to bring the first RETURN@WORK JOB FAIR, to The City of Lauderhill, designed to bring living wage job opportunities to job seekers in the city and surrounding communities.

LAUDERHILL – As we continue to navigate the inconvenient truths of life during a pandemic, MD Marketing Network CEO and Lauderhill resident, Melissa P. DUNN has created a space where companies can safely recruit new talent and potential employees can comfortably participate in socially distant interviews.

DUNN, a woman who has intentionally served Lauderhill since 2013, believes the pathway to economic independence begins with livable wage jobs for everyone.

As companies begin to seek new employees the safest way to manage the employment process is through virtual meetings and by appointment only interviews as needed. The Return 2 Work Virtual Job Fair will also be providing much needed job skills training opportunities in several industry verticals.

“For me, it was imperative that we bring to the table employers with livable wage jobs. It was also important that we strictly adhere to ALL social distancing protocols at every step of the process,” said MD Marketing Network’s Melissa P. DUNN.

“Because job loss contributes high levels of emotional and financial stress, the other critical component for the fair was ensuring we offer assistance to the newly unemployed in applying for their unemployment benefits,” she concluded.

The Return 2 Work Virtual Job Fair will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 10:00 am to 2:00pm and will be held Virtually Online at https://return2work.us and in person appointment only interviews at JEPA’s Place 7153 W. Oakland Park Blvd, Lauderhill.

Return 2 Work Virtual Job Fair Companies Include:

Dennis Shipping – located in Lauderhill is the premiere shipping and freight forwarding company to Jamaica, Central America and the Caribbean. their services include:

Ocean Freight with the following services: pick-up of your packages, boxes, barrels, furniture and appliances throughout the US.

Pre-clearance for your shipment prior to you arriving at the destination for retrieval

Door-to-door service with pick-up and drop-off including customs clearance

Automobile shipping Dennis Shipping is currently sourcing Drivers and Warehouse personnel Trinity Healthcare Trinity Healthcare is currently sourcing RN’s, LPN’s and CNA’s Republic Service – Republic Services, Inc is the second largest provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and energy services in the United States, as measured by revenue. The Company began trading as Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) on July 1, 1998, and in 2008, Republic Services merged with Arizona-based Allied Waste Industries, bringing the national headquarters to Phoenix. Today, Republic Services is a Fortune 500 Company, operating across 41 states and Puerto Rico. Republic Service is currently sourcing – CDL Class B drivers and mechanics

City Furniture – A Florida based retailer on a mission to change the way people live with beautiful home furnishings at incredible value. Their roots date back to the 1970s when we opened as Waterbed City, and over the years we’ve evolved into a leading furniture and home accents destination. Style and value is at the core of everything we do, and with nearly 20 showrooms across the state and an expansive e-commerce site, we’re constantly evolving our lineup to bring our customers the very best.

Other event organizers include, Creative HR Partners, DUNN Wisdom, The Diamond Butterfly and A Better Concept PR.

To learn more about the job opportunities, multiple training opportunities and the employers visit www.return2work.us or call 954.546.1708. https://hopin.to/events/return2work-virtual-job-fair