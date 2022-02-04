How technology has changed the face of experiencing and planning events

With new technology and gadgets evolving every day, the dynamics of event planning and format have changed how we now plan or experience events. Technology has been a boon to both event planners and event participants in the form of growth and unique ideas that help plan an interactive event.

The emergence of technology has also changed how we communicate with our audiences which also leaves a huge impact on guests.

Read on to find out how technology has changed the landscape of how events are planned and experienced.

It has allowed the event to be more engaging.

With events becoming more and more interactive with the use of various tools, it has changed the attendees’ experience. The possibilities are now planned, keeping in mind that the paradigm has shifted from passive audiences to more engaging ones.

Attendees also expect to be engaged, and there are different ways event planners are doing such as polling, contests, social media curation, mobile applications, hashtag competitions and many more. This helps generate excitement and allows participants to connect easily with the event.

Better use of audio-video equipment

Earlier events mostly had a mic and a speaker to keep their guests engaged and were the primary source of communicating what the event was all about to their attendees. However, technology has changed the scenario completely. With the use of professional audio video equipment which produces great-sounding effects and experience, attracting your guest is no longer difficult.

These advanced audio and video equipment are designed to achieve the full potential of the event by making it more successful and engaging.

Social media platform

Social media platforms play a major role in engaging and interacting with clients. With Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin and Twitter, approachability towards clients has been increased and broadened.

Whether it’s a big, small or just a startup, social media platform is a reward for those who want to engage, interact and engage with its audience. For events, social media allows live streaming and sharing pictures, videos, stories and updates about the event. Not just that, it also allows participants to share their experiences. Creating unique hashtags helps target the guest in a unique and fun way. It helps generate curiosity among the guests as it creates a buzz about what they can expect from the event.

Participants can communicate with speakers.

Technology has not evolved the way of experiencing and sharing, but it has also allowed participants to communicate with speakers more realistically and interestingly. With social media platforms and various audio-video tools, audiences can now connect with the people behind the podium. They can now ask questions, interact and engage with the speaker through polling or use of hashtags while asking questions without getting lost among the crowd’s noise.

Has led to cost reduction

Technology has changed how the audience connects with the event even before it starts. This has increased the attendance of the participants attending the event, which has helped reduce the cost and generate high revenues.

Online check-in

The mobile industry has revolutionized every industry, so how can the event industry be an exception? Buying tickets and online check-in has been an inventive step that has made attending events even easier for the audience.

It has made the availability of tickets easy for everyone from everywhere. Online check-in also helps avoid high traffic of registration and allows planners how many guests they can expect on the day of the event.

Summary

Technology has changed the way events are planned and experienced; using the right tools such as social media platforms, installation of professional AV systems and online ticketing has made it easy for the audience to connect, interact and experience the event.