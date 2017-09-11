St. George’s, Grenada – Pure Grenada is just one month away from hosting the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s biggest tourism gathering of the region; the State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC), October 10th-13th at the Radisson Grenada Beach Resort.

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA), on behalf of the Government of Grenada, is encouraging citizens to register for the conference which will provide priceless opportunities.

At a recent press conference held to update the public on Grenada’s hosting of SOTIC, Communications Officer of the GTA Ria Murray said, “At SOTIC, you will get premium access to network with top tourism industry players and you can gain ideas to improve your business or knowledge whether you are a tourism operator, financial organization, farmer, supermarket operator, fisherman or even a student.”

To register, one can visit State of the Tourism Industry Conference website or visit the GTA Headquarters at Burns Point or the GTA Office in Carriacou to fill out your registration form and make payment by cash or business cheques only.

Registration for one day will cost 200 EC dollars and for three days, 540 EC dollars.

More than 300 delegates are expected in Grenada for the conference in which a number of innovative, informative sessions are planned, all surrounding the theme, “Supercharging the Caribbean Brand; Meeting the Needs of the New Explorer.” Marketing Manager of the GTA Francine Stewart says, “Some of the informative sessions include; Infusing Dynamism in Caribbean Tourism, Who are the New Explorers, Business Models that Rock and Turning our Waters into Goldmines – Investing in the new economy.”

She further stated that close to 30 international media from the US, Canada, UK and the Caribbean have been invited to provide coverage on SOTIC and destination Pure Grenada. She stated, “The GTA is creating tours and experiences based on the things that are unique to Grenada to ensure that we receive maximum worldwide visibility, especially in our source markets.” Also for the first time, delegates will get the opportunity to enjoy destination tours.

The GTA has reached out to a number of local businesses seeking sponsorship for SOTIC. GTA Product Development Manager Kirl Hoschtialek said, “It’s not too late for local businesses to partner with us to ensure that SOTIC 2017 is a success.”

During SOTIC, Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique will receive worldwide coverage, therefore tourism officials are encouraging citizens to clean and beautify their surroundings ahead of the major conference.