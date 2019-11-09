French Caribbean Lifestyle Boutique pops up in Miami this November

Pop-up store to showcase the unique “art de vivre” products and artifacts of Martinique & the French Caribbean

MIAMI – French Caribbean lifestyle pop-up boutique will grace the trendy neighborhood of Wynwood in Miami from November 13 to 17, 2019.

It will be open to the public every day from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. @ Wynwood Block, 2621 NW Second Avenue, Unit 21.

The Martinique Chamber of Commerce, along with Business France and Le Ministère des Outre-Mer (Ministry of Overseas Regions) selected four of the leading and most creative brands of Martinique to be presented.

From a fashion designer and a footwear maven to a natural cosmetics line and a perfume and scents label, the four uniquely Martinique products that will be featured in the elegant ephemeral boutique are:

AYÉLÉ is a fashion brand created and run by master craftsperson and designer Marizette Vinceslas from Martinique. The brand highlights Caribbean culture through the fluidity, lightness, elegance and colors of its designs.

KADALYS is the 1st organic and eco-conscious cosmetics brand that uses banana active ingredients. Inspired by French Caribbean traditional medicine, Kadalys has patented "Bio-actif"®: an active ingredient extracted from the banana tree, This ingredient is sourced and manufactured in an ethical and eco-friendly way.

PARFUMS DES ILES follows the mantra of "Imagine, create, transform, reveal" which it incorporates in every step of the creative process of its fragrances and soaps. Launched in Martinique in 1996 and led by Véronicka Cormouls-Houles since 2008, Parfums des Îles is the first artisan perfumery to use natural alcohol derived from distilling sugar cane in its creations, thus showcasing Caribbean culture.

MAISON TINAS’s espadrilles have been making a splash since 2014. The company, whose acronym means “This is not a shoe,” was Born in Martinique, founded by Willem Germany, and Made in Mauléon, in the Basque region of France. The French-Caribbean island of Martinique has a rich and diverse history that mixes traditional African practices with newer French mores. So these espadrilles are a new form of a typical shoe that hail from traditional artisan roots. Their designs are based on ancient craftsmanship made in the 13th century from local materials like hemp and flax. The have been making their mark on younger generations across France and now all over the world.

For those wishing to experience firsthand the lifestyle and pleasures of the Isle of Flowers, American Airlines offers year-round service and up to 7 non-stop flights weekly, from Miami International Airport to Aimé Césaire International Airport—Fort-de-France, Martinique, which is a convenient hub to connect to from Boston, New York and even Los Angeles.

