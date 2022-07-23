NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas to headline retooled MDEAT Power Summit
Enhanced youth development conference focuses on preparing attendees for economic prosperity
[MIAMI] – On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust (MDEAT), which works to improve the economic development of Miami-Dade County’s Black community, will host its youth development summit, giving attendees a competitive advantage in the increasingly competitive global marketplace.
The conference is free to attend and will take place at Florida International University’s Kovens Conference Center, located at 3000 N.E. 151 Street.
NBA Hall of Famer and entrepreneur Isiah Thomas will serve as the summit’s keynote speaker. Registration and additional information for the summit can be found at https://tinyurl.com/MDEATPowerSummit.
Research from Harvard University’s Opportunity Insights think tank notes Black children are
dramatically less likely to rise economically and much more likely to face economic decline,
compared to their parents.
“MDEAT enhanced and retooled the Power Summit to equip young people with the tools and resources to create pathways to prosperity,” said MDEAT Executive Director William “Bill” Diggs.
“While children account for 22% of our population, they represent 100% of our future. This summit represents MDEAT’s strategic transformation to ensure that Black residents have more resources to participate in Miami-Dade County’s economic growth.”
Themed “Preparing Youth and Communities for Economic Prosperity”, this power-packed
summit will feature content focusing on youth development that increases exposure, identifies
career pathways, and cultivates the interests of youth within Miami-Dade County.
MDEAT’s youth summit will include the following breakout sessions:
- Think About It? – A Mental Health Check-in
- Cryptocurrency – Blockchain Technology
- Law Enforcement Encounters
- Criminal Justice & Legal Career Pathways
- Tech Career Pathways
- Business and Entrepreneurship
Attendees must register for two of the six breakout sessions before the summit.