Hot New Single Coming Soon by AJJI

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Symphonic storyteller of the Soul, dynamo artiste AJJI, is a self-evident talent that continues to captivate a worldwide audience. He has a way of interpreting the rhythmic patterns of a beat and pairing it with just the right words, flow, style and delivery.

AJJI-born “Keith Bolt” has mastered a distinctive fashion and presence in the entertainment industry. Taking his audience on a journey of versatility and boundless imagination making him a performer on stages across the globe leaving a lasting impression.

Birthed in the vibrant heartbeat of reggae and dancehall music in Kingston, Jamaica. His youth was immersed in the music scene, setting him on his path to becoming a singer and a lyrical beast.

Hit Singles

Throughout his career, the artiste has showcased his dedication to the evolution of his musical expression, leaving a plethora of singles in his shadow. Raising the bar with each challenge faced, constantly pushing the status quo.

The artiste continues to create fresh sounds and sport a modern look that is uniquely AJJI.

The artiste AJJI is a renowned contender, in the music industry. He has kept his fans guessing throughout his career. In addition, he continues to do so with the pending release of his current single. He promised, “It will be a fresh take on music”. The artiste was tight-lipped about the single, leaving us in suspense.

While AJJI is known to release inspiring and thought-simulating tunes like ‘Three Way Call ft. Tarrus Riley’; he is also known to bring some fun to the party with hits like ‘Siddung Gyal’ and ‘Miami’. His catalog includes an array of songs that highlight his lyrical prowess, like freestyle ‘Doo Wap’, ‘Damage’ and ‘543’.

AJJI in his latest interview shared, “There are big things ahead and the fans should stay tuned”. He’ll be keeping us ‘On the Edge’ of our seats all summer.