Miami New Drama Presents World Premiere Play, “Create Dangerously”

MIAMI – Miami New Drama is proud to present Create Dangerously, a groundbreaking World Premiere Play written and directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, based on Edwidge Danticat’s thought-provoking book of essays, Create Dangerously: The Immigrant Artist at Work. The highly anticipated production will run from May 4, 2023, through May 28, 2023, at the historic Colony Theatre on Miami Beach.

Taking place during Haitian Heritage Month, Create Dangerously, Miami New Drama’s fourth World Premiere Play of the 2022-2023 season, expands on the themes of immigration, identity, and artistic expression. Under Blain-Cruz’s direction, the play will ignite audiences’ imagination as it explores the power of creativity in the face of adversity. This powerful adaptation is a transformative story that will transcend borders and boundaries and celebrate the indomitable spirit of the human heart.

Don't miss the chance to be a part of this unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime event.

