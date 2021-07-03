Honoring the life and legacy of Norma Martin

Funeral service and tribute to this visionary leader, dear friend, and beloved community activist is set for July 9 at 10 AM

[MIRAMAR] – The late great American Poet – Maya Angelou – reminded us that “success is loving life, and daring to live it.” Norma Doreen Martin loved life, and equally important, she lived it to the fullest.

Originally from Kingston, Jamaica, Norma migrated to the United States some 43 years ago. In Jamaica, Norma had worked with the Government of Jamaica for 12 years. She married Carlton Martin on December 6, 1958, and they were married for almost 63 years.

Norma had been a resident in the City of Miramar for 39 years. During this time, she earned an Associate Degree from Miami-Dade College in 1984, after having obtaining her High School Equivalency Diploma in 1981. Ever conscious of being well-rounded, both professionally and personally, Norma also received a certificate in Medical Record Transcription from Sheridan Vocational Technical Center, in 1990.

Community Service

In 2003, after a 10-year tenure at SunTrust Bank, Norma retired from the workplace. Thereafter, she immersed herself into community building and activism. “Miss Norma,” as she was affectionately known, was tirelessly active in the City of Miramar and the surrounding communities. Among her exceptional achievements are:

President – Miramar Park Homeowners’ Group (Historic Miramar District 5).

In 2010, The Miramar Homeowners’ Group was honored at the 35th Annual Conference of the “Neighborhood of the Year” in Little Rock, Arkansas. The Group was a National Finalist and several members, including Norma, traveled there to receive the honor.

2003 – Recruited by a Crime Watch Group (Fairway Walkers), accompanied by representatives from the Miramar Police and Code Enforcement departments.

2007- Officially incorporated the “Miramar Park Homeowners’ Group, Inc.” (Subsequently, the group partnered with the Miramar Police department to participate in annual “National Night Out” events.)

2008 – Incorporated the Neighborhood Beautification and Streetscape projects. This revitalization effort initialed a Tree Lighting Ceremony in December, 2008, and heralded the annual celebration of “Caribbean-American Heritage” month in June, at Norma’s church.

2009 – Initiated Miramar’s First Tree Lighting (annual) event at Fairway Park through a partnership with the City, neighborhood schools and businesses.

2010 – Collaborated with the Adopt-a-Street and Canal Clean-up Programs.

Additionally, Norma made it a point to partner with and participate in the efforts of the Miramar Community Garden activities. She passionately supported the local schools in Miramar: including Fairway Elementary, Miramar High, and Everglades High. She fervently supported the Miami Deaf Center; and avidly supported the Legacy Learning Foundation.

Awards

Miss Norma received many awards and accolades over the years, namely:

2021 – Lifetime Achievement Award: Legacy Learning Foundation – for her vision and work in founding and managing the Caribbean Heritage Month Program,

– for her vision and work in founding and managing the Caribbean Heritage Month Program, 2020 – Proclamation – Norma Martin Day, Jan. 28, 2020-Broward County Commission -for community work in the broader community of Broward County

-for community work in the broader community of Broward County 2018 – Community Service award from Mayor Wayne Messam,

award from Mayor Wayne Messam, 2013 – Wall of Honor : City of Miramar – a Lasting Tribute for her dedication to the City and her community-building work,

: – a Lasting Tribute for her dedication to the City and her community-building work, 2012 – Nominee for African-American Achievers Award – JM Family Enterprises -for her efforts in making a positive difference in the community.

Celebration of Life

Norma Martin went home to be with the Lord on June 19, 2021. A celebration of her life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at Miramar Cultural Arts Center. Bishop David Simpson of the Charismatic Episcopal Church of the Resurrection will officiate.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 8, 2021, from 5-9 p.m. at Fred Hunter’s Funeral Home, 6301 Taft St., Hollywood, FL. The burial will follow the funeral service at Hollywood Memorial Gardens North at 12:45 pm.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Fred Hunter’s Funeral Services.

Family

Norma is survived by her husband, Carlton; daughters: Marcia and Audrey; grandchildren: Camille, Adrienne, Deja, Halima, Ibrahim; siblings: Leon, Grennett, Diedre, Dorrel, Michelle; nieces, nephews, and a village of family and friends. Norma is preceded in death by her parents: Edley and Cartagena Service; and brothers, Derrick and Marcel.

Passion for the City of Miramar

Norma loved the City of Miramar passionately, and her pride of living within the community is reflected in her signature remark: “Remember, it’s not what your city can do for you, but what you can do for your city!”

In 2015, Norma wrote the words of the song, “O Miramar, So Beautiful,” (adopting the lyrics of “America the Beautiful,” as a reminder to us, and as a beautiful tribute to the diversity of the city, strength of her people and beauty as a place to work, play and raise our families.

Donations

We will forever love her and will continue to honor her by carrying on her legacy. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the following entities/organizations:

Everglades High School Chorus Fairway Elementary VPK Program Legacy Learning Foundation, Inc Miami Deaf Center Miramar Community Garden

Giving Thanks

The family of Norma Martin wishes to thank the following significant organizations:

Mayor Wayne Messam – City of Miramar

Commissioner Barbara Sharief – Broward County

Patti Good – Broward County School Board

The Tracey Family – Legacy Learning Foundation, Inc.

The Miramar Park Homeowners’ Group

Miramar Police and Fire Rescue Departments & the entire village at the City of Miramar