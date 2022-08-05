City of Miramar Lights Up for Jamaica’s 60th Independence Diamond Jubilee

[MIRAMAR] – The City of Miramar is lighting up with the colors of the Jamaican flag to spotlight and celebrate Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of Independence.

Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis, who led the charge to light up the water tower, stated: “Miramar has one of the largest population of Jamaicans living in the United States and with-it being Jamaica’s Diamond Jubilee, there is no better way to celebrate this momentous occasion!” Commissioner Davis continued: “We are going all out to celebrate Jamaica Emancipendence and for the first time ever, we are lighting up the water tower in Historic Miramar. Also, in a show of Jamaican Pride we are lighting up the palm trees at Miramar Town Center with the yellow and green colors of the Jamaican flag and have on display the island’s flag on the marquee sign at Miramar Regional Park.”

The lightings throughout the city will be on display from Thursday, August 4th – Sunday, August 7th

All are invited to visit and share in our celebration of Jamaican Pride as seen in lights!