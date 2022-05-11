City of Miramar Signs New Sanitation Agreement with Waste Pro

[MIRAMAR] – The City of Miramar has entered into a new agreement with Waste Pro of Florida for collection of garbage, recyclables, and bulk pickup.

The city’s new 7-year contract with Waste Pro went into effect May 1, 2022. Rates increased from $18.75 to $30.46 per month. There will be no change in the service levels offered to its residents. With two days per week garbage pickup, one day per week for recycling. One day per month for unlimited bulk pickup (Contractor Generated Waste is not acceptable). For the Riviera Isles Community, recycle pickup will change from Saturdays to Wednesdays effective July 6, 2022.

Waste Pro of Florida New Services

Interim City Manager Dr. Roy Virgin stated, “I am pleased that we were able to enter successful negotiations with Waste Pro of Florida. The monthly sanitation collection rate has not changed for our residents in over 11 years. The rising cost of products, labor, and services however, made the price adjustment necessary to offset these increased costs. The new rate is in line with what neighboring cities pay for waste collections. With the added bonus that Miramar residents will continue to receive recycling collection, and there will be no limits placed on bulk pick-up.”

Over the next 6 months the green 96-gallon garbage cart and the blue 64-gallon recycle cart will be replaced during a regularly scheduled collection day. The city will provide advanced notice of the pending trash and recycle cart replacement schedule.

Bulk will continue to be collected once per month between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. The bulk collection schedule has not changed in 20 years. As a result of the city’s growth over this period, some bulk collection zones, boundaries, and days will change to create more evenly distributed and manageable collection zone(s). This change will promote a more regular and reliable collection service. The city will provide advanced notice of any changes in the bulk collection day.