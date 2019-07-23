Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay Launches ‘Suite Summer Sale’

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – The all-inclusive Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay has launched a Suite Summer Sale, offering savings of up to 45% off one-bedroom suites through August 20, 2019. Nightly rates start as low as US$210 per-person based on double occupancy.

“We’ve reserved our hottest deal for the most sizzling time of the year,” said Nicola Madden-Greig, Group Director of Marketing & Sales. “Modern and spacious one-bedroom suites at the Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay epitomize elegance and comfort. This sale truly enables guests to enjoy our finest accommodations at a price comparable to standard rooms elsewhere.”

In addition to savings of up to 45%, guests of the Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay also enjoy unlimited meals, snacks and beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), non-motorized watersports, and resort amenities (tennis, mini golf, fitness center, etc.).

All-inclusive rates also include free Wifi Internet service accessible in all rooms and suites at the Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay, as well as taxes and gratuities. (A US$4 nightly room occupancy tax is additional.)

The value is even greater for families as up to two kids ages 12 and under stay, play and eat free when sharing accommodations with parents.

The Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay Suite Summer Sale offers savings of 45% off resort stays enjoyed between June 23, 2019 and August 20, 2019.

Bookings eligible for the Suite Summer Sale must be made by August 19, 2019 for resort stays completed by August 20, 2019. Revisions on current bookings are not permitted, and additional restrictions may apply.