The 2023 Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival Hit High Notes

CASTRIES, Saint Lucia – From May 5 – 14, 2023, Saint Lucia welcomed back the renowned Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival and hit many high notes. This highly anticipated event returned after a three-year hiatus and captivated global audiences. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Pigeon Island national park, the festival showcased a diverse programme featuring world-renowned musicians, artists, and performers. From Grammy winners to rising stars, the stages came alive with an eclectic mix of genres.

Initial figures reveal that over 10,000 festival goers attended each day with approximately 9,000 international visitors purchasing tickets to the events over the duration. Genres included Afro beats, pure jazz, pop, Kingdom gospel, Soca, reggae, Zouk, Caribbean fusion and world beats. On the final evening, The Ultimate Celebration ended with awe-inspiring performances by 17-time Grammy Award Winner, Sting, and multi-Grammy Award-winning dancehall/reggae icon, Shaggy.

“The 2023 Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival is a transformative force, driving growth for the island while showcasing global headliners along with local talent. Anchored in the preservation of culture, community, and creative development, the festival also stands as a remarkable platform for the elevation of local talent, mesmerizing audiences from across the globe,” expressed Thaddeus M. Antoine, Chairman of the Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival. “This year’s edition surpassed all expectations, showcasing the pinnacle of music, art, and culture throughout the entire island. From pulsating jazz rhythms to awe-inspiring visual spectacles, the festival was an immersive journey that brought joy to thousands of residents and some nine thousand visitors, transcending age and background.”

Exceptional Performances

“We made an intentional policy decision to restore the festival to its former splendour, infusing it with a lively ambiance and presenting exceptional performances that elevate the global standing of this prestigious event. The Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival remains an influential mechanism for economic prosperity, revitalizing the tourism sector and nurturing the development of local businesses and talent,” Remarked Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire, Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture, and Information.

This year’s sponsors included Digicel, King Ocean Services, Lucelec, Bank of Saint Lucia, Courts, Antigua Festivals Commission, Barbay Limited, Heineken Saint Lucia Ltd., KFC, 1st National Bank, SOL EC Limited, St. Lucia Workers Credit Union Limited, and Cabot Saint Lucia.

The collective efforts of event organizers, travel partners, local and visiting media, volunteers, and the community have solidified the Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival as a must-visit event. Plans are already underway for the next staging from April 30 to May 12, 2024, promising an inspiring experience.