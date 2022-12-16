Jamaica Welcomes Inaugural Spirit Airlines Flight from Connecticut

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – Continuing to expand ease of access to the island for US travelers, Jamaica welcomed new air service from Connecticut’s Bradley International Airport (BDL) in Hartford to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) in Montego Bay yesterday morning by Spirit Airlines. This is the first ever nonstop flight from Connecticut to Jamaica, making the event truly a historic one.

Key U.S. Market

“We are extremely pleased to welcome the inaugural flight by Spirit from Connecticut to Jamaica, providing us with further reach into the key Northeastern U.S.,” said the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica. “The expansion of our partnership with Spirit Airlines is a welcome addition to our airlift arrangements as we continue our drive to further boost the flow of visitors to Jamaica through the addition of new gateways and greater seat support.”

Convenient Option

“This new non-stop service provides yet another convenient option for visitors to get to our beautiful island,” added Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board. “It is wonderful to see so many people on board the very first flight, indicating strong demand for Jamaica from the Connecticut area.”

Upon landing in Montego Bay, the arriving flight received a high-spraying water cannon salute on the runway to mark the occasion. Disembarking passengers were greeted by officials from the Jamaica Tourist Board and the airport. In keeping with tradition, gifts were presented to the pilots and crew of the flight in appreciation of their service. Live music from a Jamaican mento band capped off the festive atmosphere.

Connecticut is home to one of the largest Jamaican communities in the world, with the fifth largest population of residents having Jamaican ancestry among all U.S. states. In addition to the new flight from Bradley International Airport now operating four times weekly year-round, Spirit also operates non-stop flights to Jamaica from Baltimore, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando.