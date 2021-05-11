Hip Rock Star Advertising Receives Multiple Communicator Awards

[MIAMI] – Hip Rock Star Advertising, a trailblazing, award-winning advertising, marketing, and communications agency that focuses exclusively on building today’s socially conscious brands, recently received multiple awards from the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA).

The 27th Annual Communicator Awards were officially announced by AIVA. There were more than 6,000 entries received from across the United States and around the world. The Communicator Awards is the largest and most competitive awards program honoring creative excellence for communications professionals.

Award Categories

In full categories, Hip Rock Star was able to rise to excellence by receiving the following awards:

2021 Branded Entertainment Category – Social Impact Award for The Culture

2021 Integrated Campaign Category – B2C Award for the National Football League Play Family Festival

2021 Marketing Effectiveness Category- Integrated Campaign for the National Football League Play Family Festival.

“We are honored to be among this year’s winners. It is truly an honor to receive multiple 27th Annual Communicator Awards from AIVA. Recognition for all of Hip Rock Star’s hard work, dedication, and sacrifice speaks volumes. And, illustrates our consistent excellence in marketing, PR, and communications. Moreover, receiving these awards during these especially turbulent times make the honor even sweeter,” said Jessica Garrett Modkins, Founder of Hip Rock Star Advertising. “I am honored to lead a team of amazing professionals who always make it happen for so many life-changing projects. These awards are a testament to how hard our team worked to bring superior creative concepts to life. We greatly appreciate the designation!”

“The work entered into this year’s 27th Annual Communicator Awards is even more impressive than in seasons’ past. This year’s entries are a truly stellar embodiment of our “Communication is everything” tagline,” noted Eva McCloskey, managing director of the AIVA. She added, “On behalf of the Academy, I would like to thank all of this season’s entrants for their willingness to produce such boundary-pushing, effective and outstanding work.”