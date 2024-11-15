Help Jamaica Medical Mission: Committed to Quality Healthcare

NEW YORK – Mrs. Alsion Wilson, the Consul General of Jamaica in New York, praised the Help Jamaica Medical Mission (HelpJaMM) for its steadfast commitment to delivering quality healthcare to underserved individuals in Jamaica and New Jersey.

At HelpJaMM’s 14th Annual Black-Tie Fundraiser Dinner Dance, Mrs. Wilson spoke to the gathered supporters. The event took place at Hanover Manor in East Hanover, New Jersey, on Saturday, November 9th. She shared the Jamaican government and diaspora’s warmest congratulations.

“This milestone event is a testament to your unwavering dedication to providing ‘Healthcare for Every Living Person In Jamaica And New Jersey’ – a shining embodiment of your organizational slogan,” she stated.

Since its founding in 2010 by Dr. Robert Clarke and Dr. Rudolph Willis, HelpJaMM has been a beacon of hope, bringing vital medical aid to those in desperate need across Jamaica and New Jersey.

“Your tireless efforts have elevated the standards of healthcare provision, positively impacting countless lives across our beloved island and in New Jersey,” remarked Wilson.

This past year, the mission helped many people in Jamaica. They distributed thousands of dollars in important medications. These medications went to patients in places like Kingston and Christiana, Manchester. Over four hundred school physicals were also completed, a crucial part of HelpJaMM’s fulfillment work.

“These acts of service exemplify your commitment to the well-being of the Jamaican people,” Wilson noted. “As you celebrate this 14th anniversary, I encourage you to continue embracing your mission with unwavering resolve. Your work is the embodiment of the spirit of ‘One Love’ – a love for our people, a love for service, and a love for the betterment of our communities.”

Since it started, Help Jamaica Medical Mission has treated about 20,000 patients. It has provided life-saving surgeries and brought hope to those in need of medical care. “These accomplishments are a testament to the power of your collective resolve,” said Wilson.

Help Jamaica Medical Mission 15th Anniversary

As the organization looks forward to its 15th anniversary in January 2025, the Consul General assured her continued support for efforts that advance the health and well-being of the Jamaican people.

“HelpJaMM is a shining example of the diaspora’s dedication to giving back and uplifting our communities,” she remarked. “I encourage you to keep the Jamaican flag flying high, to keep supporting our brothers and sisters in need, and to keep working towards your noble objective of providing free, quality healthcare to those who need it most.”

In giving an overview, the president of HelpJaMM) Dr. Robert Clarke said this year our journey took us to Seaford Town in Westmoreland, Smithsville in Clarendon, Greensvale and Christiana in Manchester, Hartease and Yallahs in St. Thomas and.Waltham Park in Kingston.

He said the team saw just over five thousand patients, distributed 3,000 pairs of eyeglasses, and did medical examinations for over 500 students. In addition, he said the team also distributed well needed medication and medical supplies valued at some fifty thousand US dollars.

Dr. Clarke disclosed that a feature of this year’s mission was the new project of testing young young athletes in high schools for congenital heart disease, which he said so far has been rewarding with some interesting results.

He thanked the donors and supporters of the Help Jamaica Medical Mission. Their help is vital. Without them, the organization could not assist tens of thousands of people in Jamaica, Africa, and New Jersey.

2024 Health Care Service Award of Excellence Winners

Aneita Fullurton, Jahmal Peart, and Dr. Akosua Serwah Boabu received the 2024 Health Care Service Award of Excellence.