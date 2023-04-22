Guyana Participating in World Trade Centers Association General Assembly

ACCRA, Ghana – Guyana, through its World Trade Centre Georgetown is participating in the 53rd annual General Assembly of the World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) which opens here on Sunday, April 23 and runs through April 28.

It is the first time Guyana will be represented at a WTCA General Assembly, having secured a license last May for the setting up of World Trade Centre Georgetown. The license is held by Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), a leading manufacturing entity in Guyana and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) with a reputable global footprint.

WTC Georgetown Executive Director Brian Wesley Kirton is participating in the General Assembly which will feature new WTCA members at a session on Tuesday morning.

The WTCA General Assembly is the association’s premier annual event and brings together WTCA members and their global business networks consisting of leaders from business, government, academia, media, and international organizations, reflecting the WTCA’s diverse global footprint.

WTC Georgetown Executive Chairman Komal Samaroo says this meeting offers tremendous opportunities for businesses to network and connect in the quest to expand global trade.

“Our participation provides for DDL to highlight and promote our range of products on yet another international platform and to provide other Guyanese businesses, especially small and medium size enterprises with access to training, information on emerging global trends, and guidance on strategies for finding new markets. Of course, it also provides an opportunity to highlight the developments taking place in Guyana and the range of investment and joint venture opportunities currently available as our economy grows,” Samaroo, who is also executive chairman of DDL, said.

This year, the GA will include roundtables and discussions on key trade issues, including keynote remarks from H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, and special remarks from H.E. Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) Secretariat on Monday, April 24.

The General Assembly is attracting more than 200 delegates drawn from around the world and is featuring an exhibition and a series of business -to -business meetings among companies and centers with mutual interest.

WTC Georgetown today released its corporate brochure here and is scheduled to officially launch its web site later this week. Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) is currently repurposing its former headquarters on High Street, Kingston, in the capital Georgetown, to house a state-of-the-art World Trade Center facility.