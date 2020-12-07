Police Agencies Entered Ghetto Areas Across Haiti to Release Kidnapped Victims

by Bob Duval

[PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti] – On Friday, December 4, 2020, the PNH and other agencies across Haiti entered the Ghetto places where the armed kidnappers stay in order to deliver the kidnapped victims. The police entered where the kidnappers placed the kidnapped people to liberate them. The police entered Village de Dieu, Martissant, and other places to remove the people kidnapped by kidnappers.

On December 3, 2020, Prime Minister Jouthe Joseph asked the criminals across Haiti to release the victims and stop the kidnapping crisis, but the criminals refused. On December 4, 2020, police agencies across Haiti came together to fight the criminals and the fights will continue until all victims are liberated.

According to reports, multiple armed criminals are killed and some got arrested and hurt. The operations will continue until the people that got kidnapped are released to their families. On December 4, 2020, the Haitian National Police or Police Nationale d’Haïti presented a news press conference after multiple operations in ghetto areas to announce further operations until the victims got released to their families.

Leaders across Haiti have congratulated the Police and Government officials for the efforts to stop the kidnapping crisis and to release the victims to their families because enough is enough.

“I would like to congratulate the police agencies in Haiti and Government officials for their efforts to stop the kidnapping crisis in Haiti. Together, we will deliver Haiti and release the victims to their families”, said Mr. Werley Nortreus on December 4, 2020.