Emancipation from Slavery: Reflecting on Jamaica’s Journey

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Message from The Most Hon. Andrew Michael Holness, ON, MP Prime Minister, Emancipendence Celebrations 2024, Theme: “Jamaica 62: One Love To The World”

My Jamaican family,

Today we gather to reflect on our journey, just days before the 190th anniversary of Emancipation from slavery on August 1,1834 and Jamaica’s anniversary of political independence 62 years ago on August 6, 1962. These two significant and pivotal milestones have shaped modern Jamaica and our realities today.

On August 1st, 1834, the shackles of slavery were legally broken, marking the end of an era of brutal oppression that spanned centuries. The journey to emancipation was long and arduous, characterized by relentless struggle. Our ancestors, through their indomitable spirit and unwavering belief in their right to freedom, resisted the harsh realities imposed upon them. They fought through revolts, such as the Morant Bay Rebellion and the Sam Sharpe Rebellion, signalling to the world that the human spirit cannot be enslaved. This has been the hallmark of Jamaica’s resilience, to improve and do better and realise our potential cannot be held down.

Emancipation Act of 1834

The Emancipation Act of 1834, though a beacon of hope, was only the beginning. It was followed by a period of apprenticeship, a system that sought to maintain the old hierarchies and continue the exploitation of our people. Yet, our forebears remained steadfast. In 1838, the full abolition of slavery was realized, a testament to the unyielding determination and resilience of our ancestors. This victory was not just a legal change but a profound social and cultural shift, laying the groundwork for the Jamaica we know today.

As we honor the sacrifices of those who fought for emancipation, we must also reflect on the progress we have made since achieving Independence on August 6th, 1962. Sixty-two years ago, our nation took its rightful place on the global stage, declaring to the world that Jamaica was a sovereign state, free to determine its own destiny. Independence was not just a political act; it was a declaration of our self-worth, our ability to govern ourselves, and our commitment to creating a society based on equality, justice, and prosperity.

Honouring Our National Heroes

We honour the legacy of our national heroes and heroine, Sam Sharpe, Marcus Garvey, Paul Bogle, George Washington Gordon, Norman Manley and Sir Alexander Bustamante and Nanny of the Maroons, as well as all freedom fighters, both known and unknown on whose shoulders we stand today. Our forefathers, who fought valiantly for our Emancipation, have passed down a legacy of resilience, courage, and an unwavering spirit. Their stories represent courage and eventual triumph in the face of extreme adversity. Let us take careful note of their sacrifice and use our freedom for our national advancement.

As we celebrate this year, it is also a time when we look forward in joyous anticipation of the many activities organized by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport in collaboration with Jamaica Cultural Development Commission. The excitement culminates with the Grand Gala at the National Stadium, where we proudly wear our national colours, the Black, Green and Gold and celebrate our rich cultural heritage and our beloved country, Jamaica Land We Love.

We are thankful for your love, support and unwavering commitment to our island home.

Often, around every four years, the summer Olympics Games coincide with our Independence celebrations, providing us with the opportunity to cheer on our extraordinary athletes who frequently gift us with medals as Independence presents. We revel in our music, our vibrant culture, and that unique Jamaican vibe that sets us apart from the rest of the world.

As we commemorate, we should also make time for collective reflection on our history and journey, as well as on our goals and aspirations as a people. Our record economic achievements; the ability of your Government to grow our economy and be on our way to economic independence; our ability to improve wages; our ability to invest in healthcare, our security forces, roads and other infrastructure development; our ability to recover from hurricanes such as Beryl and to galvanise the nation to work together; to improve housing; our improvements in constitutional reform; our ability to benchmark improvements in education and so many more.

Jamaica is an exceptional nation overflowing with potential. This independence period, there are key national issues to which we must give our keen attention; these are our status as a people, our economic independence and the increasingly relevant issue of climate change.

As a Government we remain committed to improving our people and improving our beloved country, Jamaica. Family, as we celebrate our 62nd year of Independence, let us recommit ourselves to a vision of peace, productivity, and prosperity.

This vision encompasses our urgent need to address our status as a country, continue on our path to economic independence, and implement robust climate change action. Together, we are building a stronger, more resilient Jamaica that stands proud and independent on the world stage. United in our purpose, we can create a brighter future for all Jamaicans.

“Jamaica 62: One Love to the World”

God bless each of you and Happy Emancipendence Jamaica. Let’s keep working to be Jamaica our true place of choice.