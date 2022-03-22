UAE Business Executive, Emad Jaber Visits Guyana

[Georgetown, Guyana] – The founder and chief executive officer of a major real estate development and engineering design company from the United Arab Emirates arrived in Guyana Sunday night for talks over the next two days with senior government and private sector officials about opportunities resulting from the country’s expansive agenda in infrastructure, housing and related development.

Mr. Emad Jaber, chief executive of LACASA Real Estate Developers & Engineering Company is expected during his visit to assess the feasibility of the establishment of a permanent presence and an office for the company in Guyana as it seeks to become a trusted partner in the country’s development thrust.

Mr. Matt Sawaqed, chief executive of Hedger Ventures of Dubai who is already in Guyana exploring joint venture and local content partners for LACASA, has explained that as a result of the visit of Guyana’s President His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali to Dubai interest in investment in Guyana has been generated with various private sector companies from the UAE.

“So, Mr. Jaber is visiting Guyana to better understand and appreciate Guyana’s massive development agenda which is being driven by its newfound status as an oil and gas producing country and the myriad opportunities resulting therefrom especially in areas such as luxury lifestyle development, commercial real estate and public infrastructure development,” Mr. Sawaqed disclosed. He said that already some preliminary agreements have been reached with one local company and with the setting up of an office in Guyana there will be efforts to join forces with other companies to take advantage of opportunities in other CARICOM member states and the Caribbean and Latin America region in general.

Top Developer

Throughout his tenure, Mr. Jaber has been involved in masterplan developments across the UAE. His combined experience makes him an industry leader. He has worked hard to shape the design and construction industry across the Middle East and North Africa. In addition to his work within the design industry, he is also a prominent property developer in the West Bank and in Jordan, working on transferring design and construction expertise to emerging and often challenging markets. Throughout his tenure, he has been involved in masterplan developments across the UAE including Dubai Internet City, Jumeirah Beach Residence, the Executive Towers, and the Skycourt Towers.

Major Development Plans for Guyana

LACASA is pleased to announce its intention to set up operations in Guyana which will serve to provide for the company to initiate project development plans for the luxury and affordable homes, mixed use community and hotel development sectors in the Caribbean and South America.