Demerara Distillers Limited and World Trade Center Association Hold Talks

Komal Samaroo, James Perry, Clark Lackert discuss World Trade Center in Guyana
DDL Chairman Komal Samaroo (left) in discussions with WTCA General Counsel James Perry (center) and Deputy General Counsel Clark Lackert.

NEW YORK – A team from Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) headed by Executive Chairman Komal Samaroo has ended a weeklong visit to New York which focused primarily on talks with the World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) on developments with the World Trade Center, Georgetown, Guyana for which DDL acquired a license early this year.

The DDL team held wide ranging discussions with James Perry, General Counsel and Mr. Clark Lackert, Deputy General Counsel at the WTCA head office in New York City on issues related to trademarks, geographic indication, market access, branding, global trade and investment policy and strategies for advancing the interest of small enterprises to ensure their sustainability.

Mr. Samaroo also updated the WTCA top officials on progress being made with the retrofitting of the building on High Street, Kingston which will serve as the World Trade Center and with plans for the branding and utilization of the seven-floor facility.

Much of the discussion focused on the programs which the World Trade Center in Guyana will initiate and its collaboration with the more than 300 centers in more than 100 countries to promote prosperity through trade.

The WTCA officials presented a number of gifts to the visiting delegation including the WTCA flag and commemorative coin. The World Trade Center, Georgetown, Guyana is scheduled to be formally opened in February 2023. Arrangements are also currently being put in place with a number of relevant agencies and organizations internationally whose work focus on promoting trade among small and medium size enterprises.

The meeting followed a conducted tour of the Freedom Towers which now house the World Trade Center, New York.

“The visit and discussions with the WTCA officials have given us a better idea of how we can best leverage the work of WTC Georgetown not only to expand the market for DDL’s products but to promote trade and help facilitate market access for products from Guyana particularly through training and information sharing among small and medium size enterprises,” says Mr. Samaroo.

Benefits of WTC in Guyana

“I am really convinced of the tremendous benefit that a World Trade Center in Guyana will offer the business community through its network of relationships with centers around the world. We are also looking at designating one floor of the facility as a tourist attraction, which will serve as a pleasant educational experience for both Guyanese and overseas visitors,” he said.

During the visit to New York the DDL team held a number of media engagements, paid courtesy calls at the Guyana Permanent Mission to the United Nations and the Guyana Consulate in addition to having a meeting with a team of former international test cricketers about a proposed project which they intend to pursue.

 

