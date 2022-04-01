Guyana Will Have First World Trade Center In CARICOM

[DIAMOND, EAST BANK DEMERARA, Guyana] – The first World Trade Center (WTC) to be set up in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) will be in Guyana. This follows the culmination of several months of negotiations between Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) and the New York headquartered World Trade Center Association (WTCA).

DDL recently secured a license to establish a World Trade Center in Guyana. As a result, it will transform its building in High Street Kingston into the center. This will provide a range of opportunities for local businesses and organizations to enhance their networking capabilities globally. Work on the interior redesign of the building has already begun.

An official virtual announcement and handing over of the license ceremony is set for Tuesday, April 5 at 10:00h. Guyana’s Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, Georgetown Mayor Ubraj Narine, WTCA Chairman John Drew and DDL Executive Chairman Komal Samaroo will be among the speakers.

World Trade Centers

There are over 320 World trade Centers in more than 100 countries in every continent globally. The World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) stimulates trade and investment opportunities for commercial property developers. In addition to economic development agencies, and international businesses looking to connect globally and prosper locally.

The association serves as an ‘international ecosystem’ of global connections, iconic properties, and integrated trade services under the umbrella of a prestigious brand.

The exclusive ‘World Trade Center’ and ‘WTC’ branded properties and trade service organizations are located in more than 100 countries. They are supported by 15,000 WTC professionals that deliver integrated, reciprocal resources to meet the needs of small, medium and large enterprises.