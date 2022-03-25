Scholarship Opportunities for Caribbean Nationals Studying Cybersecurity and Data Science

[BRIDGETOWN, Barbados] – With real-time data increasingly being employed as a strategic asset for decision-makers in the travel and tourism industry, data science is becoming critical to researchers seeking to better understand and interpret information. Due to the large and valuable quantities of customer data gathered by tourism companies. The industry has become an attractive target for hackers and cybercriminals. Making it essential for those involved in the sector to protect themselves and their customers against cyberattacks.

It’s in this context that the CTO Scholarship Foundation, the scholarship programme of the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), has added cybersecurity and data science to the areas of study which it will fund this year. The foundation is also offering scholarships for Caribbean nationals seeking to enhance their skills in brand management and information technology. Bringing to four, the number of new subjects of study which the charity will support.

Available Scholarships

The foundation this year offering four scholarships of between US$3000 and US$5000. Including the Audrey Palmer Hawks Memorial Scholarship (US$5000). Arley Sobers and Bonita Morgan memorial scholarships (both US$3000) and the Thomas J. Greenan scholarship (US$5000), which was introduced for the first time last year.

Providing financial support to Caribbean nationals pursuing qualification in agro/gastronomy-related subjects, community-based or sustainable tourism. Study grants of up to US$2000 are also being offered to Caribbean nationals seeking to improve their skills in any tourism-related field of study that will enhance the development of a sustainable tourism industry and boost service excellence in the region.

For further information about the scholarships, including criteria for qualification and how to apply. Applications are currently being accepted and the deadline for submitting entries is Friday, 13 May 2022 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time. All applications must be submitted online. Applications will not be accepted via mail, email or fax.

The foundation selects individuals who demonstrate high levels of achievement and leadership both within and outside the classroom and who express a strong interest in making a positive contribution to Caribbean tourism.