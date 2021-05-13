Haitian Cultural Celebration Planned For Miramar’s Shirley Branca Park Bandshell

[MIRAMAR] – The City of Miramar today announced that Haitian Heritage Month will be celebrated with a free Haitian Cultural Celebration planned for Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Shirley Branca Park Bandshell located at 6900 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, Florida 33023.

Live Performances

The event will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and will feature live performances by popular Haitian band Harmonik, Hip-Hop Cultural Group We Dem Zoes, Drummers Patrick Dorce & The Rara Rock Roots Band and Haitian Folkloric Dancer Manoucheka Luma. The event will be hosted by Poet Mecca “Grimo” Marcelin.

Also, attendees can take the first dose Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 shot on-site courtesy of Broward County. Proof of Florida residency and ID must be presented.

Haitian Flag Day Contest

Additionally, students in Miramar elementary, middle, and high schools are invited to enter the Haitian Flag Day contest. Students will be able to can express themselves through art while spotlighting what Haitian culture means to them. The winning entry from elementary, middle, and high school will each receive a grand prize of $300. Plus, they will be acknowledged by having their artwork displayed at the May 22nd Haitian Cultural Celebration. Entries can be submitted at www.MiramarCulturalCenter.org/HaitianArtContest by Friday, May 14, 2021.

Commissioner Alexandra Davis stated, “The month of May is when we celebrate Haitian heritage and culture. I look forward to celebrating with all our Miramar residents especially members of the Haitian community at the beautiful Shirley Branca Park. Everyone is encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and blankets as they immerse themselves in the exciting performances by the very talented acts that are lined up to perform. I am also thrilled that residents who have not yet been vaccinated, can take the COVID-19 shot right there at the event, without having to go out of their way to do so.”

Ticket Registration

Attendees will be treated to a free traditional Haitian meal and beverage. Registration is required at www.MiramarHaitianCelebration2021.Eventbrite.com and a ticket will be required for the free meal. Masks are encouraged and COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.