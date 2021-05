Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel, LLP Awarded the Prestigious Ring Certification

[MIAMI] – Hamilton Miller & Birthisel is proud to receive the Recognizing Inclusion for the Next Generation (RING) Certification. This achievement is awarded to organizations demonstrating an ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Recognizing Inclusion for the Next Generation (RING) offers a new gold standard to identify, promote, and celebrate qualifying organizations. RING demonstrates its […]