Bahamas Culture featured at Art Fort Lauderdale

South Florida Art Fair On The Water Showcases Bahamian Art and Culture and Donates to Country’s Hurricane Relief

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Islands Of The Bahamas were prominently featured recently, as a part of Art Fort Lauderdale, a unique art fair on the water. One of the luxury homes used as a part of the art tour was designated ‘Bahamas Haus’.

The exquisite home was decorated with Bahamian art and Junkanoo pieces, and exhibited various components of Bahamian culture including a classic selection of Bahamian music in the background.

The annual 4-day curated art fair, Art Fort Lauderdale, included attendees traveling by water ferry to various luxury homes set up as art galleries.

The luxury home designated ‘Bahamas Haus’ was co-sponsored by the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Argus Advisors, a legal, financial and corporate services provider based in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas.

The spacious 6-bedroom Bahamas Haus, designed with a cigar lounge, spa room and guest apartment, was hosted by Florida Luxurious Properties of Fort Lauderdale and showcased various expressions of Bahamian fine arts, from paintings, photography, sculptures and ceramics, to award winning Bahamian crafted straw bags.

A highlight of Bahamas Haus was the attention it brought to The Bahamas’ recovery efforts in the wake of the destructive Hurricane Dorian that devastated two of the country’s Islands, Abaco and Grand Bahama, in September of 2019.

Ten percent of the proceeds from Bahamas Haus was committed for donation to The Bahamas’ Grand Bahama Children’s Home, to go towards the rebuilding of the home, and providing educational supplies and resources for art therapy for children rescued post Hurricane Dorian.

Bahamas Haus was the third of the three elegant homes that comprised the show and according to curator, Jennifer Nayak Feldman – also known as @LasOlasLocal, the idea for Bahamas Haus came about as an opportunity to, “Help us create a cultural bridge and connecting a deeply committed global audience through the promotion and education of contemporary fine artists and cultural tourism from The Bahamas.”

As a part of its sponsorship, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism provided Junkanoo pieces imported from Grand Bahama. The Ministry also sponsored the South Florida based Sunshine Junkanoo Band who provided guests to the house with a historical overview of the Bahamian cultural expression of Junkanoo as well as demonstrations on the artistry of Junkanoo costume-making.

“Our participation in Art Fort Lauderdale has been an event we have been working towards since last year when we were presented with the opportunity. But now to be a part of it, proudly showcasing the variety of creative expressions from our artists in The Bahamas, I have to say I was truly thrilled,” said Betty Bethel-Moss, Director of Marketing, Bahamas Tourist Office, Florida.

“It took a lot of planning, however, much thanks to curator Jennifer Nayak Feldman, a resident of Florida and The Bahamas; Andre Feldman, Argus Advisors; Andrew Martineau and Evan Snow, co-founders of Art Fort Lauderdale and the Bahamas marketing team members who joined me in the efforts – District Marketing Manager, Tina Lee-Anderson and Sr. Marketing Representative, Phylia Shivers. They all saw it as a labor of love and an opportunity to get the message out that we are open for business,” said Bethel-Moss.

The Director also expressed thanks and appreciation for the support given to the Grand Bahama Children’s Home, and noted that “This art fair allowed us to share with attendees that The Bahamian people are very resilient and despite the devastation of the massive Hurricane Dorian, The Bahamas is ‘still rockin’.”